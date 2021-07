Lithuanian plans to hand over 15,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Georgia. The country's officials are set to travel to Vilnius to accept the donation.

Lithuania plans to donate a total of 200,000 coronavirus vaccines to the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries, including 100,000 jabs to Ukraine, 11,000 to Moldova and 15,000 to Georgia.

Another 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines will be given to Taiwan.

Lithuania has currently over 982,500 unused vaccine doses.