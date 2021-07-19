Vilnius closing biggest vaccination centre, to focus on dispersed sites

The biggest vaccination site in Vilnius, housed at the Litexpo exhibition centre, will be closed in August amid dropping vaccination rates, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has said.

Four times fewer people are now getting vaccinated every day compared to May, when around 10,000 people got the jab daily, according to Šimašius.

The focus will move to alternative vaccination places, he added.

“As of early August, we plan to close the Litexpo centre, because there will be other sites, like pharmacies, clinics, buses and so on,” Šimašius said, adding that the city wants to bring vaccination rates up again.

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Šimašius also called on the government to stop offering free coronavirus tests for non-vaccinated travellers, stressing that free tests do not encourage people to get vaccinated.

Over 1.3 million people in Lithuania, or 46.7 percent of the population, have so far had at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, and 1.1 million people have been fully vaccinated.