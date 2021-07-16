News

EU's forest strategy sees planting 3bn trees

Paulius Viluckas, BNS2021.07.16 16:30
The European Union has endorsed a new Forest Strategy for 2030 that sets out plans to protect old-growth forests and plant 3 billion new trees, as well as to avoid clear-cuts.

The new strategy was endorsed on Wednesday and on Friday presented by Lithuanian EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius, who is in charge of environment, oceans and fisheries.

The main principle of this strategy is that forests play an important role in the implementation of the EU's climate policy goals, he said.

“If we don't have a forest ecosystem of good quality, we cannot expect it to perform the functions of storing CO2,” Sinkevičius told BNS on Friday.

Strong protection of Europe's old forests is one of the strategy's key goals, expected to be implemented by the end of this year, the European commissioner said.

“We are speaking about those 3 percent of the remaining old forests. Naturally, protection is necessary. By the end of this year, we will complete the definition and together with the other member states we will define where those forests are and ensure their proper protection,” Sinkevicius said.

“The second major and ambitious goal is to additionally plant 3 billion trees over the next decade. Naturally, we need to follow environmental principles, because a few planted trees do not make a forest, [...] only a full ecosystem can be called a forest,” he said.

A special platform will come online in October which will be used to identify territories where trees can be planted, Sinkevičius said. Public organisations, institutions will be able to get involved in this project.

Some parts of the new strategy will remain recommendations for member states. Other provisions, like the protection of old forests, will be mandatory.

The new Forest Strategy is part of the European Green Deal.

