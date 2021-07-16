Lithuanian Farmers and Greens say they are 'president's support' party in parliament

The opposition Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union's (LVŽS) group in the Lithuanian Seimas is now President Gitanas Nausėda's support party in the parliament, its leader Ramūnas Karbauskis says.

"Today, we are the president's support in the Seimas," he told the Žinių Radijas news radio on Friday, saying that the party and the president share opinions on many issues.

As an example, he mentioned the partnership law almost all members of the LVŽS group voted against. President Nausėda said on Wednesday he would have not signed the bill.

LVŽS, the ruling party in the previous government, has 32 seats in the Lithuanian parliament and is now the biggest opposition group.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / E. Blaževič/LRT

Karbauskis also said on Friday his party is mulling nominating its own candidate for the upcoming presidential election, but could also support the incumbent president if he decided to seek reelection.

"We will take part in the presidential election and have our own candidate. If the incumbent president needed the LVŽS’s support, we would consider that," Karbauskis said.

Speaking during his annual press conference on Wednesday, Nausėda said the question of him seeking reelection was premature, adding that his personal health and other plans might affect the final decision.

President Gitanas Nausėda assumed his position on July 12, 2019 after beating the country's incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in the runoff. He replaced Dalia Grybauskaitė after she served two presidential terms.

The next presidential election will take place in May 2024.