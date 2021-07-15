Lithuanian artist calls out sexual abuse by priest, case to reach Vatican

Artist and public figure Denis Kolomyckij has accused a Vilnius priest of sexually abusing him 17 years ago.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the Vilnius Archdiocese launched an investigation and suspended the priest. Once the probe is completed, all information will be handed over to the Vatican's authorities, which will later decide on further action.

Kolomyckij, 29, told LRT.lt he was sexually abused by the priest during a summer camp for vulnerable children when he was 10 or 12. The priest in question has lately served at the Church of the Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis.

The Catholic Church has also encouraged Kolomyckij to turn to police and prosecutors. However, he says his goal is not to hit back at the priest but to encourage other victims to speak up.