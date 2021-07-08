Estonia says diplomat expulsion from Russia a provocation

Russia has expelled Mart Lätte, an Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg, over alleged spying activities, which Tallinn dismissed as “a show” and a provocation.

The incident was "another example of Russia's lack of interest in friendly relations with neighbouring countries,” according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry quoted by ERR News.

On Tuesday evening, Lätte was detained by the Russian internal security service, the FSB, for over an hour after leaving a meeting at the Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University.



Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed there was "irrefutable evidence of the illegal activities of the Estonian diplomat who [...] was detained at the time while receiving classified information from a Russian citizen".

Estonia’s officials have said they would expel a Russian diplomat in response.

This comes after a series of tit-for-tat diplomat expulsions between the Baltic states and Russia. In April, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania sent out some 20 Rssian diplomats in solidarity with Prague following news that Moscow was involved in a deadly 2014 explosion in the Czech Republic, which killed two people.

