News

2021.07.08 11:48

Estonia says diplomat expulsion from Russia a provocation

LRT.lt2021.07.08 11:48
Russian flag.
Russian flag. / AP

Russia has expelled Mart Lätte, an Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg, over alleged spying activities, which Tallinn dismissed as “a show” and a provocation.

The incident was "another example of Russia's lack of interest in friendly relations with neighbouring countries,” according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry quoted by ERR News.

On Tuesday evening, Lätte was detained by the Russian internal security service, the FSB, for over an hour after leaving a meeting at the Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed there was "irrefutable evidence of the illegal activities of the Estonian diplomat who [...] was detained at the time while receiving classified information from a Russian citizen".

Estonia’s officials have said they would expel a Russian diplomat in response.

This comes after a series of tit-for-tat diplomat expulsions between the Baltic states and Russia. In April, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania sent out some 20 Rssian diplomats in solidarity with Prague following news that Moscow was involved in a deadly 2014 explosion in the Czech Republic, which killed two people.

Read more: Baltic states expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague

Russian flag.
Russian flag.
1 / 1AP
Russian flag.
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Baltic States# Baltics and Russia
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
1 h ago

More EU’s Frontex border guards to deploy to Lithuania

State Security Department, VSD
2 h ago

Overhaul in Lithuania's intelligence push out whistleblower, ‘disloyal’ officers

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 34 new cases

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
2 h ago

Spanish PM comes to Lithuania to discuss Russia, Belarus

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
4 h ago

Lithuania to ask Turkey for help returning migrants

A pride event in Hungary
8
4 h ago

Is Lithuania hypocritical for criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law?

8
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
18 h ago

Lithuania expels Belarusian diplomats from Vilnius in tit-for-tat move

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
19 h ago

Lithuanian PM calls migrants ‘hybrid aggression’ from Belarus

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
20 h ago

Zelensky in Vilnius: admitting Ukraine to EU, NATO is political decision

Coronavirus vaccine
1 d ago

Lithuania running out of storage for unused Covid-19 vaccines

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.07.07 17:33

Lithuania expels Belarusian diplomats from Vilnius in tit-for-tat move

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.07.07 17:12

Lithuanian PM calls migrants ‘hybrid aggression’ from Belarus

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
2021.07.07 15:28

Zelensky in Vilnius: admitting Ukraine to EU, NATO is political decision

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.07.08 08:15

Lithuania to ask Turkey for help returning migrants

A pride event in Hungary
8
2021.07.08 08:00

Is Lithuania hypocritical for criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law?

8
State Security Department, VSD
2021.07.08 10:05

Overhaul in Lithuania's intelligence push out whistleblower, ‘disloyal’ officers

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
2021.07.08 09:48

Spanish PM comes to Lithuania to discuss Russia, Belarus

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.07.08 10:05

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 34 new cases

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.07.08 11:24

More EU’s Frontex border guards to deploy to Lithuania