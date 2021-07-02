News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 30 new cases, one death

BNS2021.07.02 12:15
Lithuania has registered 30 new coronavirus infections and one death from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 20.4 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 0.4 percent over the past seven days.

Overall, 278,826 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, of whom 607 are still ill.

The latest fatality was a person aged over 70.

A total of 4,387 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,923.

Nearly 17,000 people were vaccinated in the country on Thursday, most of them, 11,600, with the second dose, while 5,253 people got the first vaccine shot.

In all, 1.25 million, or 44.6 percent of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, while about one million have already had two shots.

