Coronavirus hotspots down by 90 percent over last month in Lithuania

The number of Covid-19 hotspots in Lithuania has dropped by almost half over the past week and continues to decline, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Comparing to late May, the Covid-19 hotspot map has contracted by nearly 90 percent, from 386 hotspots to 46, the centre said on Tuesday.

Daiva Razmuvienė, an epidemiologist with the NVSC, said that the coronavirus hotspot curve continued to slope downward last week, which was due to the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“The evolution of the hotspot curve is pleasing indeed. Last week, the declining trend in hotspots gathered even further momentum compared to previous weeks… This means that ongoing vaccination has a profound effect on the epidemiological situation. It is a very good and welcome result, which proves that we can overcome the virus through vaccination,” Razmuvienė said.

She urged people to get vaccinated and “create the success story together so as to welcome the autumn with success and not the virus”.

Daiva Razmuvienė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the data from the NVSC, the number of active hotspots registered in educational institutions fell by 60 percent in Lithuania last week, from 30 a week ago to 12.

Also, the number of hotspots recorded in the food industry, furniture manufacturing, construction, logistics and transport sectors dropped by half in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the number of hotspots registered in retail enterprises decreased by 40 percent, from seven to four.

The number of active hotspots in the clothing manufacturing industry fell to zero, from more than 20 in spring.

Overall, 46 active Covid-19 hotspots were recorded in Lithuania at the end of last week, down from 88 in the previous week, 138 hotspots registered between June 7–13, and 212 hotspots recorded between May 31 and June 6.