News

2021.06.29 14:42

Coronavirus hotspots down by 90 percent over last month in Lithuania

BNS2021.06.29 14:42
Facemask sign
Facemask sign / BNS

The number of Covid-19 hotspots in Lithuania has dropped by almost half over the past week and continues to decline, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Comparing to late May, the Covid-19 hotspot map has contracted by nearly 90 percent, from 386 hotspots to 46, the centre said on Tuesday.

Daiva Razmuvienė, an epidemiologist with the NVSC, said that the coronavirus hotspot curve continued to slope downward last week, which was due to the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“The evolution of the hotspot curve is pleasing indeed. Last week, the declining trend in hotspots gathered even further momentum compared to previous weeks… This means that ongoing vaccination has a profound effect on the epidemiological situation. It is a very good and welcome result, which proves that we can overcome the virus through vaccination,” Razmuvienė said.

She urged people to get vaccinated and “create the success story together so as to welcome the autumn with success and not the virus”.

Daiva Razmuvienė
Daiva Razmuvienė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the data from the NVSC, the number of active hotspots registered in educational institutions fell by 60 percent in Lithuania last week, from 30 a week ago to 12.

Also, the number of hotspots recorded in the food industry, furniture manufacturing, construction, logistics and transport sectors dropped by half in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the number of hotspots registered in retail enterprises decreased by 40 percent, from seven to four.

The number of active hotspots in the clothing manufacturing industry fell to zero, from more than 20 in spring.

Overall, 46 active Covid-19 hotspots were recorded in Lithuania at the end of last week, down from 88 in the previous week, 138 hotspots registered between June 7–13, and 212 hotspots recorded between May 31 and June 6.

Facemask sign
Daiva Razmuvienė
Vaccination in Lithuania
Facemask sign
Facemask sign
1 / 3BNS
Daiva Razmuvienė
Daiva Razmuvienė
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Vaccination in Lithuania
Vaccination in Lithuania
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Facemask sign
Daiva Razmuvienė
Vaccination in Lithuania
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
EU flag
3 h ago

Lithuanian leaders refuse to recognise Belarus' withdrawal from EU programme

Laisvės Avenue, Kaunas
3 h ago

Kaunas Pride organisers sue the city for refusing to allow march on central street

A woman with a facemask (associative image)
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 35 new cases

Ūkio Bankas
6
5 h ago

Case of Lithuania's collapsed Ūkio Bankas goes to court

6
PM Ingrida Šimonytė, conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis
5
7 h ago

‘Sensational’ shake-up in approval rankings as Lithuania's ruling parties shed popularity

5
Flag of Kosovo
21 h ago

Lithuania supports Kosovo's EU integration – FM

Vytautas Landsbergis
23 h ago

New bill seeks head-of-state status for Lithuania's first post-independence leader

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
1 d ago

Ten migrants tested positive for Covid-19 at Lithuania's foreigners registration centre

Quarantine in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania to lift quarantine this week, but most restrictions remain

Travellers (associative image)
5
1 d ago

Travel update: Lithuania green-lists 13 countries, arrivals from them no longer need to get tested

5
PM Ingrida Šimonytė, conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis
5
2021.06.29 08:00

‘Sensational’ shake-up in approval rankings as Lithuania's ruling parties shed popularity

5
Vytautas Landsbergis
2021.06.28 15:53

New bill seeks head-of-state status for Lithuania's first post-independence leader

A woman with a facemask (associative image)
2021.06.29 10:12

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 35 new cases

Laisvės Avenue, Kaunas
2021.06.29 11:11

Kaunas Pride organisers sue the city for refusing to allow march on central street

EU flag
2021.06.29 11:41

Lithuanian leaders refuse to recognise Belarus' withdrawal from EU programme

Ūkio Bankas
6
2021.06.29 09:32

Case of Lithuania's collapsed Ūkio Bankas goes to court

6
Flag of Kosovo
2021.06.28 17:07

Lithuania supports Kosovo's EU integration – FM