Lithuanian leaders refuse to recognise Belarus' withdrawal from EU programme

Although the Belarusian government has announced it is withdrawing from the EU's Eastern Partnership programme, Lithuanian politicians say they refuse to accept it, since the decision was made by an ‘illegitimate’ regime.

Belarus said on Monday it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership, an EU cooperation programme with five post-Soviet countries. Last week, the EU announced new sanctions on Minsk over the forced landing of a European flight and human rights violations.

“Illegitimate leaders do not make these decisions. Belarusian people are invited to use the advantages of the Eastern Partnership, but it looks like this will only happen after elections,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis comments to BNS late on Monday.

“We will call [on the EU] not to recognise any changes to international commitments and sovereignty and revisions adopted by an illegitimate government,” he added.

The decision made by Minsk to suspend participation in the Eastern Partnership programme will mostly punish the Belarusian people of Belarus and isolate the regime even further, Landsbergis stressed.

“The EU’s proposal of reforms and support to democratic Belarus remains open,” the Lithuanian foreign minister said.

President Gitanas Nausėda has also criticised Minsk's announcement.

“The regime, which has showed its total disrespect for the right of Belarusian people to elect its government, continues to trample on the right of one of European nations to build its future by itself. The Kremlin uses the hands of this regime in an attempt to maintain its diminishing ‘sphere of influence’. We know perfectly well that anyone acting against the freedom of nations is doomed to lose. I am certain that the Belarusian nation will soon be able to take its destiny into its own hands,” he said on Monday in a statement.

According to Nausėda, Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko depends for his survival on Russia, and therefore cannot make “sovereign decisions”.

MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, dismissed Belarus' move as “yet another illegitimate propaganda decision made by an illegitimate dictator”.

“Lukashenko has been trying ostentatiously to reject all those possibilities and apparently to point in the sole direction of a union with Russia that would mean a total loss of sovereignty for Belarus, which is illegal as the Belarusian nation has not given him such a mandate,” Pavilionis told BNS.

According to him, the Belarusian people have not given Lukashenko's government a mandate to withdraw from Eastern Partnership.

“The [Belarusian] nation wants the alternatives, which are enjoyed already by the neighbouring nations. Belarus has all the potential to go down that road, but for the obstacles posed by the current dictatorship. However, the Belarusians will use all those possibilities during the elections, I am sure,” Pavilionis said.