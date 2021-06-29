‘Sensational’ shake-up in approval rankings as Lithuania's ruling parties shed popularity

A recent opinion poll shows Lithuania's ruling conservative party rapidly losing popularity, while President Gitanas Nausėda reigns supreme as the most popular politician in the country.

The polling by Vilmorus was published by the daily Lietuvos Rytas on Saturday and showed the conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD) drop to the third spot in popularity rankings for the first time in years, ceding the second position to the Social Democratic Party.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, currently in the opposition, retained the first spot.

Party rankings:

The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS)

15.1% (16.2% in May)

Social Democratic Party (LSDP)

13.3% (10.2% in May)

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD)

11.8% (14.8% in May)

Liberal Movement

6% (6.2% in May)

Labour Party

5.2% (4.4% in May)

Freedom Party

2.9% (3.5% in May)

“The Farmers are in the first place, which is nothing new, they were there before. But the social democrats are number two – we haven't seen that for perhaps five years. One wonders, what have they done, what statements have they made that I may have missed?” commented Vladas Gaidys, the head of Vilmorus, to LRT TV. “And it's sensational that the conservatives are in the third spot, I'm hard-pressed to remember the last time they were third.”

He added that the rise of the social democrats might have something to do with the party's new leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, who also enjoys a high personal rating.

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Meanwhile, the dip of the conservative TS-LKD was to be expected, according to Gaidys, since ruling parties tend to lose popularity while in power.

A second possible factor is the party's ongoing feud with President Nausėda, he suggested, who is currently the most popular politician in Lithuania.

However, he said, the figures should be viewed with caution, since as many as 40 percent of the polled were undecided.

“Almost half of voters do not know how they'd vote or wouldn't go to the polls at all,” said Gaidys.

Conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has also gone down in rankings, slipping from the third to the fourth spot with an approval rating of 39.8 percent. Moreover, 41.6 percent of the polled viewed her negatively.

Ingrida Šimonytė, Gabrielius Landsbergis / BNS

Politician rankings:

President Gitanas Nausėda

63.1% (61.4% in May)

MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the LSDP

49% (49.7% in May)

Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis

43% (40.1% in May)

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

39.8% (42.6% in May)

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement

38.3% (44.1% in May)

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius

27.6% (35.2% in May)

Ramūnas Karbauskis, leader of the LVŽS

27.2% (26.3% in May)

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the TS-LKD

24.8% (26.2% in May)

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, leader of the Freedom Party

15.6% (18.4% in May)

President Nausėda remains by far the most popular politician in the country, possibly profiting from his recent confrontation with the conservatives over who should represent Lithuania in EU Council summits, according to Gaidys.

President Gitanas Nausėda / BNS

Moreover, Nausėda has been courting socially conservative groups opposing same-sex civil partnerships and the Istanbul Convention, which seems to be paying dividend.

“He is trying to navigate between different groups, particularly when it comes to [same-sex] partnership and [the Istanbul] Convention, and doing it successfully,” says political scientist Vytautas Dumbliauskas of Mykolas Romeris University. “We may not agree with his positions, but popularity ratings show he is pleasing voters and preparing for re-election.”

The poll by Vilmorus was conducted on June 9–18.