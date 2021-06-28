News

Ten migrants tested positive for Covid-19 at Lithuania's foreigners registration centre

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė / BNS

Ninety-four migrants are currently accommodated in tents at the Foreigners' Registration Centre in Pabradė, a town in eastern Lithuania, according to the State Board Guard Service. Ten Iraqi citizens have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Giedrius Misutis, spokesman for the service (VSAT), 34 people live in quarantine tents and 60 live in accommodation tents.

There are still 26 vacant places in the former and 230 in the latter, he added.

Meanwhile, the centre's main buildings can accommodate 69 more people.

Foreigners are also housed in the VSAT's border guard school building, with almost all out of 130 places occupied.

Seven Iraqis, detained in Ignalina and Varėna Districts, have recently tested positive for Covid-19. The disease has also been diagnosed for three Iraqis living at the Foreigners' Registration Centre.

“In all cases, the foreigners are moved to Abromiškės Rehabilitation Hospital and must stay there until full recovery. They will then be moved back to the VSAT units,” Misutis said.

Lithuanian border guards have detained nearly 600 irregular migrants this year so far. Lithuanian officials suspect the Belarusian government is behind the recent increase in the movement of migrants across the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.

