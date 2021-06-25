Belarusian border protest camp in Lithuania: ‘We have been heard'

The Belarusian protest camp on the border in Lithuania has entered its 21th day. According to one of the organisers, Vitaly Aleynik, some of the goals have already been achieved.

“We have been heard from various sides of the border – our voice has been heard by the people and the nation,” said Aleynik.

Set up on June 5, the goal of the camp had been to block Belarusian commercial traffic to pressure the regime to open the borders, release political prisoners, and rally the EU to impose strict sanctions against Minsk.

With the EU moving forth to target Alexander Lukashenko’s sources of income, the protesters believe their message to the EU to “stop being concerned, start getting involved” has been received.

Although the number of permanent protesters had barely exceeded several dozen people, Aleynik believes the mobilisation behind them showed the political maturity of the Belarusian diaspora, whose members provided funds, food, and other logistical support if they could not take part themselves.

“The number of people that have rotated through camp is a couple of hundred [...], not including of course the drivers [who] are part of this picture,” he said.

Those at the camp set up a radio point, where they engaged in discussions with the passing lorry drivers, some of whom would come and talk with the protesters.

“We still continue to see positive reaction” from the drivers, according to Aleynik. “Of course there are people who do not probably understand and they try to debate, but this is also a good ground, a good area for having this discussion.”

“This is also the cornerstone of the conflict [in Belarus] – people want to be heard, to have open discussion in the society,” he added.

With the camp set up just metres from the border crossing, the protesters have demonstrated “that Belarusians now have to be here in Lithuania, but they do intend to go home and are sending a strong message that [if we] solve the problem in Belarus, we will be back and we want to be back”.

Another rally is taking place at the border crossing at Medininkai on Saturday, where the protesters will block commercial traffic for several hours.

“Our objective is to underline, to the people of Belarus first of all, that we are still here” and to send a message to the European Union to “keep up the momentum [and not] give time for the regime to adapt to this new reality”, said Aleynik.