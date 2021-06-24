News

2021.06.24 17:24

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 61 new cases, three deaths

LRT.lt2021.06.24 17:24
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 61 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

There have been 5,464 molecular (PCR) tests and 4,979 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 48.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 0.7 percent over the past seven days.

Overall, 278,590 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Some 267,055 people have recovered while 1,267 remain active cases.

A total of 4,375 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,882.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,283 people have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine and 23,579 have received the second jab.

As of Thursday morning, 1,220,448 people in Lithuania have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or 43.7 percent of the population, and 895,560 have received two jabs.

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
the Big Family Defence March on May 15
6
10 h ago

Is Lithuanian president flirting with right-wing crowd?

6
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė takes part in the inaugural of the Memory Road 1941–2021 project.
1 d ago

Lithuanian PM on Holocaust: we can't change atrocious past, but we must remember it

kaukė
1 d ago

Lithuanian government advised to lift quarantine, decision expected on Monday

Joninės in Kernavė
5
1 d ago

Rituals and traditions of Lithuania's midsummer festival Joninės

5
Mobile phone (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania issues weather alert for heavy storm

A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
1 d ago

‘Slowdown’ of vaccination is a concern – Lithuanian president

The European Space Agency (ESA)
1 d ago

Europe’s space agency receives 80 astronaut applications from Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
1 d ago

EU sanctions to target some Belarusian exports via Lithuania – sources

A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
1 d ago

Prosecutors drop probe into artist accused of desecrating Lithuanian flag

Worker (associative image)
1 d ago

Ministry proposes to up minimum wage to 703 euros to fight income inequality

the Big Family Defence March on May 15
6
2021.06.24 08:00

Is Lithuanian president flirting with right-wing crowd?

6