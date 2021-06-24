Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 61 new cases, three deaths

Lithuania has registered 61 new coronavirus infections and three deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

There have been 5,464 molecular (PCR) tests and 4,979 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 48.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 0.7 percent over the past seven days.

Overall, 278,590 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Some 267,055 people have recovered while 1,267 remain active cases.

A total of 4,375 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,882.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,283 people have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine and 23,579 have received the second jab.

As of Thursday morning, 1,220,448 people in Lithuania have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or 43.7 percent of the population, and 895,560 have received two jabs.