News

2021.06.23 17:00

‘Slowdown’ of vaccination is a concern – Lithuanian president

BNS2021.06.23 17:00
A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The recent slowdown in the vaccination pace in Lithuania is a cause for concern, according to a presidential adviser, and the government should put in effort to target particular groups.

“The president is concerned about the vaccination slowdown,” Simonas Krėpšta, an adviser on economic and social affairs to President Gitanas Nausėda, told reporters on Wednesday.

“As the president said in January, we will have plenty of vaccines in July to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated, and we see today that we still need to vaccinate 365,000 people to reach that target.”

Simonas Krėpšta
Simonas Krėpšta / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania currently holds some 400,000 vaccine doses yet to be used, he noted, with another million to be delivered next month.

“We have more than enough vaccines, but not enough people coming to get vaccinated,” Krėpšta said.

Currently, over 1.2 million people in Lithuania, or 43.5 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine jab, while a little under 0.9 million have been vaccinated twice.

A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
Vaccination in Lithuania
Simonas Krėpšta
Vaccination
A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
1 / 4J. Stacevičius/LRT
Vaccination in Lithuania
Vaccination in Lithuania
2 / 4E. Blaževič/LRT
Simonas Krėpšta
Simonas Krėpšta
3 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vaccination
Vaccination
4 / 4D. Umbrasas/LRT
A queue outside a vaccination centre in Vilnius
Vaccination in Lithuania
Simonas Krėpšta
Vaccination
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
The European Space Agency (ESA)
36 min. ago

Europe’s space agency receives 80 astronaut applications from Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
1 h ago

EU sanctions to target some Belarusian exports via Lithuania – sources

A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
2 h ago

Prosecutors drop probe into artist accused of desecrating Lithuanian flag

Worker (associative image)
3 h ago

Ministry proposes to up minimum wage to 703 euros to fight income inequality

Alexander Lukashenko
4 h ago

Lukashenko blasts NATO ‘rascals’, calls on Lithuanians to depose politicians

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
5 h ago

Belarus regime ‘taking advantage’ of migrants to send them to Lithuania – foreign minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office
6 h ago

Lithuanian man on espionage trial says he was ‘brainwashed’ by Russian agents

Japan flag.
6 h ago

Japanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania in July

Starlink
7 h ago

Starlink Lithuania to offer satellite internet services later this year

Gitanas Nausėda
2021.06.23 09:33

Winners refuse to accept Global Lithuania Award from president

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.23 10:26

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Alexander Lukashenko
2021.06.23 12:29

Lukashenko blasts NATO ‘rascals’, calls on Lithuanians to depose politicians

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office
2021.06.23 10:20

Lithuanian man on espionage trial says he was ‘brainwashed’ by Russian agents

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
2021.06.23 11:30

Belarus regime ‘taking advantage’ of migrants to send them to Lithuania – foreign minister

Starlink
2021.06.23 10:01

Starlink Lithuania to offer satellite internet services later this year

Worker (associative image)
2021.06.23 13:59

Ministry proposes to up minimum wage to 703 euros to fight income inequality

Japan flag.
2021.06.23 10:11

Japanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania in July

Klaipėda Port
2021.06.23 15:30

EU sanctions to target some Belarusian exports via Lithuania – sources

A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
2021.06.23 14:33

Prosecutors drop probe into artist accused of desecrating Lithuanian flag