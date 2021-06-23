News

2021.06.23 14:33

Prosecutors drop probe into artist accused of desecrating Lithuanian flag

BNS2021.06.23 14:33
A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius / screengrab

Vilnius District Prosecutor's Office has dropped an investigation into an alleged flag desecration by the artist Dainius Liškevičius.

Liškevičius made a video performance, called Blub/Restart, in 2000 in which he wipes chocolate off his face with a Lithuanian flag. Far-right groups have accused him of desecrating a state symbol.

Read more: Lithuanian artist under investigation after nationalist groups complain of ‘flag desecration’

However, prosecutors said the statute of limitations, which is eight years, had already expired.

Moreover, prosecutors noted, the video, which was recently posted on the website of the MO Museum, is a piece of art by a professional artist.

The MO Museum acquired Liškevičius' video in 2014 and uploaded it on YouTube that same year. The performance has been included in exhibitions in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Germany, and also shown at the 2015 Venice Biennale.

Danius Liškevičius
Danius Liškevičius / BNS

The Lithuanian Nationalist and Republican Union, a fringe right-wing political party, filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General's Office back in February. Prosecutors then launched a formal investigation.

The case gained new momentum when Liškevičius' video was shown during a recent anti-LGBTQ+ rally in Vilnius, the so-called ‘Big Family Defence March’.

Soon after the investigation was launched, a number of Lithuanian cultural institutions and organisations made public calls to protect free expression.

Blot/Restart shows Liškevičius melting a bar of chocolate with a lighter and then spreading it on his face and hands, in reference to blackface. He then uses a Lithuanian flag to wipe off the chocolate.

The performance is a critique of ethnic nationalism in Lithuania, the artist said, and probes the limits of patriotism.

A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
Danius Liškevičius
The Big Family Defence March on May 15
A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
1 / 3screengrab
Danius Liškevičius
Danius Liškevičius
2 / 3BNS
The Big Family Defence March on May 15
The Big Family Defence March on May 15
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
A frame from Spot/Restart by Dainius Liškevičius
Danius Liškevičius
The Big Family Defence March on May 15
# Society# Culture
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Worker (associative image)
1 h ago

Ministry proposes to up minimum wage to 703 euros to fight income inequality

Alexander Lukashenko
2 h ago

Lukashenko blasts NATO ‘rascals’, calls on Lithuanians to depose politicians

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
3 h ago

Belarus regime ‘taking advantage’ of migrants to send them to Lithuania – foreign minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office
4 h ago

Lithuanian man on espionage trial says he was ‘brainwashed’ by Russian agents

Japan flag.
4 h ago

Japanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania in July

Starlink
5 h ago

Starlink Lithuania to offer satellite internet services later this year

Gitanas Nausėda
5 h ago

Winners refuse to accept Global Lithuania Award from president

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
22 h ago

Lithuanian parliament passes updated budget, more spending on border and military

Estonia's flag.
1 d ago

Estonia to send guards to Lithuania's border with Belarus

Gitanas Nausėda
2021.06.23 09:33

Winners refuse to accept Global Lithuania Award from president

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.23 10:26

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2021.06.22 16:09

Lithuanian parliament passes updated budget, more spending on border and military

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office
2021.06.23 10:20

Lithuanian man on espionage trial says he was ‘brainwashed’ by Russian agents

A tent camp for migrants in Lithuania's Pabradė
2021.06.23 11:30

Belarus regime ‘taking advantage’ of migrants to send them to Lithuania – foreign minister

Starlink
2021.06.23 10:01

Starlink Lithuania to offer satellite internet services later this year

Alexander Lukashenko
2021.06.23 12:29

Lukashenko blasts NATO ‘rascals’, calls on Lithuanians to depose politicians

Japan flag.
2021.06.23 10:11

Japanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania in July

Worker (associative image)
2021.06.23 13:59

Ministry proposes to up minimum wage to 703 euros to fight income inequality