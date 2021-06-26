News

2021.06.26 12:00

Hidden treasures of Vilnius in old stairway halls

LRT TV, LRT.lt2021.06.26 12:00
Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas / LRT TV

An urban explorer has been documenting ornate stairways of old apartment buildings in Vilnius.

Advised by his architect brother, Vytenis Malinauskas checked out a mid-nineteenth-century apartment building on Sodų Street in spring last year, at the beginning of the first coronavirus quarantine.

What he found was an impressive stairway hall.

“This building was built alongside the railway station of Vilnius, in 1861. The luxury flats by the station were intended to accommodate gentlemen arriving from Saint Petersburg,” Vytenis says.

Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas / LRT TV

Since then, he has become a stair hall scout, looking for hidden treasures in old residential buildings. Most can be found in the areas of Senamiestis, Naujamiestis, and around the railway station, Vytenis says.

“Seeing this beauty, I realised we have a lot of pretty heritage in Vilnius, [...] so many different stairways waiting to be discovered,” he says.

Pagal pastato fasadą apie jo vidų nesprendžiantis Vytenis turi neįprastą hobį – ieškoti senovinių ir prabangių sostinės laiptinių

He is photographing his discoveries and posting the pictures on his instagram account, followed by nearly 3,000 people.

His followers often ask him for locations of particular stairways, but Vytenis keeps it to himself – he wouldn't want sightseers to disturb the residents.

“Sometimes people send me a message and say: I know this really beautiful stairway. And they invite me to see it.”

It is often difficult to judge the interior from a building's facade, Vytenis says – he may find the most ornate stairs behind an unremarkable door, and vice versa.

Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas
1 / 2LRT TV
Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas
2 / 2LRT TV
Vytenis Malinauskas
Vytenis Malinauskas
# Society# Legacy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Holocaust memorial in Lithuania.
9
2 h ago

‘Aim properly, Gustav’. Start of Holocaust in Lithuania 80 years ago

9
With Belarusians setting up protest camp in Lithuania, regime propaganda is alleging 'Maidan' tactics
5
17 h ago

Belarusian border protest camp in Lithuania: ‘We have been heard'

5
Lithuanian Railways handles a bulk of Belarusian exports
20 h ago

Lithuanian Railways may lose €19m annually due to Belarus sanctions

Covid-19 testing in Lithuania.
22 h ago

Lithuania to test all coronavirus patients for Delta strain

The flag of Taiwan
1 d ago

Sales of Lithuanian chocolate and beer surge in Taiwan after vaccine donation

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 d ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 18 cases, three deaths

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
1 d ago

Lithuanian president backs Hungary in row over anti-LGBT law

Lithuania's former president, Dalia Grybauskaitė
1 d ago

Russian, Lithuanian citizens sentenced for spying on former president

Ursula von der Leyen
1 d ago

EC President Von der Leyen to visit Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the European Council Summit.
1 d ago

Central and Eastern Europe blocks EU–Russia summit, says Lithuanian president

Covid-19 testing in Lithuania.
2021.06.25 13:31

Lithuania to test all coronavirus patients for Delta strain

Lithuanian Railways handles a bulk of Belarusian exports
2021.06.25 15:44

Lithuanian Railways may lose €19m annually due to Belarus sanctions

With Belarusians setting up protest camp in Lithuania, regime propaganda is alleging 'Maidan' tactics
5
2021.06.25 18:16

Belarusian border protest camp in Lithuania: ‘We have been heard'

5
Holocaust memorial in Lithuania.
9
2021.06.26 10:00

‘Aim properly, Gustav’. Start of Holocaust in Lithuania 80 years ago

9