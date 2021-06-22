News

2021.06.22 15:06

Estonia to send guards to Lithuania's border with Belarus

LRT.lt2021.06.22 15:06
Estonia's flag.
Estonia's flag. / Unsplash

Estonia is planning to send additional "officials and equipment" to Lithuania to help patrol the country’s border with Belarus, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR News reported on Tuesday.

"The European Border and Coast Guard Agency has indeed turned to the member states, including Estonia, to involve additional support in guarding the Lithuanian border. Support was requested in the form of additional officials and equipment, which Estonia, among others, is offering to Lithuania," Helen Neider-Veerme, from the Estonian border guards, told ERR on Monday.

The officers will be deployed as part of the EU’s border guard Frontex mission to Lithuania.

Lithuania has been reporting an increase in irregular migration via Belarus, with Vilnius officials alleging that the Minsk regime is complicit in facilitating the crossings as a way to pressure Lithuania.

Read more: EU’s border guards to help patrol Belarusian border in Lithuania

Frontex border guards (associative image)
Frontex border guards (associative image)
Frontex border guards (associative image)
Frontex border guards (associative image)
