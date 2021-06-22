News

2021.06.22 15:00

Vilnius Cathedral reopens three chapels kept shut for 70 years

LRT.lt2021.06.22 15:00
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Vilnius Cathedral is opening three chapels that have been sealed for the last 70 years.

The Curia of the Vilnius Archdiocese has said the chapels will be unveiled on St John's Day, and a service will be held by Apostolic Nuncio Petar Rajič.

“It's a wonderful day when we will open up more of the Cathedral's treasures. The three chapels, closed since the return of the Cathedral, will now start a new life,” Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas said.

Nationalised valuables, currently held in museum, will also be returned to Vilnius Cathedral.

The Hand of St Stanislaus
The Hand of St Stanislaus / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Saint Stanislaus Chapel is one of the newest additions to the cathedral, built during the last reconstruction by the architect Laurynas Stuoka-Gucevičius in the late 18th century.

Named after the 11th-century Bishop of Warsaw, the chapel will house the cathedral's most valuable possession and the oldest reliquary in Lithuania, the Hand of St Stanislaus. The hand-shaped silver reliquary was made by Vilnius goldsmiths around 1500. According to a legend, it holds a piece of Saint Stanislaus' remains gifted by Krakow to Vilnius when Lithuania adopted Christianity in the 14th century.

The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral
The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Chapel of Mercy holds relics of three Apostles of Mercy: John Paul II, Saint Faustina Kowalska, and Michał Sopoćko.

The centrepiece of the Shroud of Turin Chapel is a reproduction of the Holy Shroud gifted to Vilnius in 2000. The chapel will also exhibit a copy of Our Lady of Guadalupe painting of Mexico City.

Our Lady of Guadalupe
Our Lady of Guadalupe / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Visitors will be able to see the chapels with a guide by booking a paid tour with the Church Heritage Museum.

Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
The Hand of St Stanislaus
A reproduction of the Holy Shroud held by Vilnius Cathedral
The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Vilnius Cathedral
The Hand of St Stanislaus
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
1 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
2 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
The Hand of St Stanislaus
The Hand of St Stanislaus
3 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
A reproduction of the Holy Shroud held by Vilnius Cathedral
A reproduction of the Holy Shroud held by Vilnius Cathedral
4 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral
The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral
5 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Our Lady of Guadalupe
6 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
7 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
The Hand of St Stanislaus
The Hand of St Stanislaus
8 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
The Hand of St Stanislaus
The Hand of St Stanislaus
9 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
10 / 10D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Cathedral
Vilnius Cathedral
The Hand of St Stanislaus
A reproduction of the Holy Shroud held by Vilnius Cathedral
The Chapel of Mercy in Vilnius Cathedral
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Vilnius Cathedral
The Hand of St Stanislaus
The Hand of St Stanislaus
Vilnius Cathedral
# Society# Culture# Legacy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Estonia's flag.
16 min. ago

Estonia to send guards to Lithuania's border with Belarus

The border between Belarus and Lithuania
1 h ago

Is Belarus operating a migrant smuggling network?

In Lithuania, women are still paid less than men on average (associative image)
2 h ago

Gender wage gap up to 50 percent in some Lithuanian sectors – survey

Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
3 h ago

Lithuania cuts tax on pandemic-hit catering and culture businesses

Gabrielius Landsbergis
4 h ago

Economic sanctions on Minsk may hit Lithuania – foreign minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
5 h ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 58 new cases, four deaths

Joninės Kernavėje
5 h ago

Lithuania eases some quarantine restrictions for midsummer festival

German Ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn
6 h ago

German ambassador: it will take courage to look into the horror of Holocaust in Lithuania

Lithuanian rebels lead the disarmed Red Army soldiers through the Vilnius Street in Kaunas, in 1941
8
7 h ago

A glimmer of hope or prelude to Holocaust? Lithuania's June 1941 uprising remains controversial eight decades on

8
Boris Pasternak
22 h ago

Lithuania's national library receives manuscript of Boris Pasternak

Covid-19 vaccine
2021.06.21 15:32

Lithuania to donate 126,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine

Joninės Kernavėje
2021.06.22 09:25

Lithuania eases some quarantine restrictions for midsummer festival

Lithuanian rebels lead the disarmed Red Army soldiers through the Vilnius Street in Kaunas, in 1941
8
2021.06.22 08:00

A glimmer of hope or prelude to Holocaust? Lithuania's June 1941 uprising remains controversial eight decades on

8
German Ambassador to Lithuania Matthias Sonn
2021.06.22 09:00

German ambassador: it will take courage to look into the horror of Holocaust in Lithuania

Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.06.22 10:23

Economic sanctions on Minsk may hit Lithuania – foreign minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.22 10:19

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 58 new cases, four deaths

Boris Pasternak
2021.06.21 17:03

Lithuania's national library receives manuscript of Boris Pasternak

Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
2021.06.22 11:53

Lithuania cuts tax on pandemic-hit catering and culture businesses

The border between Belarus and Lithuania
2021.06.22 14:00

Is Belarus operating a migrant smuggling network?

In Lithuania, women are still paid less than men on average (associative image)
2021.06.22 13:00

Gender wage gap up to 50 percent in some Lithuanian sectors – survey