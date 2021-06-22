News

2021.06.22 11:53

Lithuania cuts tax on pandemic-hit catering and culture businesses

Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS2021.06.22 11:53
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania is temporarily lowering VAT rates on catering and culture in order to help the sectors recover from the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, voted to cut the VAT rate from 21 to 9 percent for select services, which will apply from July until the end of 2022.

The lower rate will benefit cafes and restaurants as well as art and culture establishments, event organisers, cinemas, sports events, clubs, personal trainers, musicians and performers.

The lower rate will also apply to take-away food, but not alcohol.

Ninety-seven MPs voted in favour of the amendment, while six opposed it and 23 abstained.

Mykolas Majauskas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, says the lower rate will help reduce the scope of the shadow market.

Mykolas Majauskas
Mykolas Majauskas / E. Blaževič/LRT

He earlier told BNS the 9-percent rate was particularly important for the catering businesses, many of which were forced to close during the pandemic. The sector employs around 30,000 people and consists of some 4,000 businesses, he said.

No tax cuts on basic foods

t the same time, Lithuanian lawmakers voted down a proposal to lower the VAT rate on basic foods and organic products.

In Tuesday's vote, 58 MPs supported the measure, but 47 voted against and 22 abstained.

Majauskas advised voting against the 9-percent VAT rate on food, arguing it would only benefit retail chains. The cuts would be passed on to buyers only in a regulated market, he said.

Food products
Food products / Neonbrand/Unsplash

“We now have a market with limited competition, and supermarkets, judging from example in other countries, would mostly benefit from this lower rate,” he said.

The state budget would also lose around 330 million euros in tax revenues, he said.

# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
