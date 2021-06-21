News

2021.06.21 15:32

Lithuania to donate 126,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine

BNS2021.06.21 15:32
Covid-19 vaccine / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuania government decided on Monday to donate 126,000 AstraZeneca vaccine dozes to Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.

The cabinet ordered the Health Ministry to provide humanitarian assistance by October 1 from the available vaccines and also those that Lithuanian plans to acquire under the advance purchase agreement.

The vaccines will be distributed in proportion to the number of residents, including 11,000 doses for Moldova, 15,000 for Georgia and 100,000 jabs for Ukraine.

Back in May, the Lithuanian government decided to donate up to 200,000 vaccine shots to the EU's Eastern Partnership countries.

