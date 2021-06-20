Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 125 new cases over weekend

Lithuania reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, in addition to 75 new infections reported on Saturday.

The daily death toll over the weekend has been four and two on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Lithuania's current infection rate stands at 68.4 per 100,000 people. The positive test rate has been 0.9 percent over the last seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 278,379 cases of Covid-19. The country's total coronavirus death toll has been 4,366.

Lithuania has so far vaccinated 1,207,723 people at least once, or 43.2 percent of the population, while 836,242 have had two vaccine jabs.