News

2021.06.20 15:01

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 125 new cases over weekend

LRT.lt2021.06.20 15:01
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, in addition to 75 new infections reported on Saturday.

The daily death toll over the weekend has been four and two on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Lithuania's current infection rate stands at 68.4 per 100,000 people. The positive test rate has been 0.9 percent over the last seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 278,379 cases of Covid-19. The country's total coronavirus death toll has been 4,366.

Lithuania has so far vaccinated 1,207,723 people at least once, or 43.2 percent of the population, while 836,242 have had two vaccine jabs.

Coronavirus testing
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
1 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2 / 3BNS
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
3 / 3AP
Coronavirus testing
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Cinema (associative image)
6
4 h ago

Culture Nerve Podcast. Stop imitating American cinema

6
Belavia
5
6 h ago

By sanctioning Belavia, EU puts its security first, Belarusians second – opinion

5
Saba Ahmadi
1 d ago

‘So still and so so quiet.’ Meet the Iranian expats calling Vilnius home

Lukiškės Prison 2.0
12
1 d ago

Infamous Vilnius prison reopens for concerts, art and tours

12
Summer heat
1 d ago

Lithuania braced for ‘tropical’ week

A woman waiting on a cafe table
2021.06.18 16:00

Lithuania's gender pay gap narrows to 12.1 percent

Electricity and gas.
2021.06.18 15:05

Price for gas and electricity set to balloon in Lithuania – what’s behind the hike?

Nord Stream 2
2021.06.18 14:15

Greens around the Baltic Sea denounce Nord Stream 2

Refugee camp in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania.
2021.06.18 11:52

Refugee camp in Lithuania comes into use

Afghan troops
2021.06.18 11:29

Afghans who helped Lithuanian troops to receive asylum, says minister

Belavia
5
2021.06.20 10:00

By sanctioning Belavia, EU puts its security first, Belarusians second – opinion

5
Cinema (associative image)
6
2021.06.20 12:00

Culture Nerve Podcast. Stop imitating American cinema

6