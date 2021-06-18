News

2021.06.18 17:00

Lithuania braced for ‘tropical’ week

LRT TV2021.06.18 17:00
Summer heat
Summer heat / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Extremely hot weather is expected in Lithuania over the weekend and the coming week, with temperatures hitting 33C.

“Look how clear the sky is today! That's what an anticyclone in summer means: clear, warm, even hot weather and no rain,” says Izolda Marcinonienė, a meteorologist at the Lithuanian Hydrometeorology Service (LHMT).

In the coming days, Lithuania is up for the first “tropical” heatwave this year, which is coming from North Africa and will stretch across Central Europe all the way to Scandinavia, she says.

Temperatures will hover between 27 and 32C on Saturday, hitting 33C on Sunday in most places across the country, according to Marcinonienė. Even at night, temperatures will stay above 20C. “It's the start of the so-called tropical nights,” she says.

Summer heat
Summer heat / BNS

During the days, people should use plenty of sunscreen and avoid staying in direct sunlight too long. “We should try to stay in the shade all the time and not to exert ourselves physically,” Marcinonienė advises.

Hot and dry weather will linger until the middle of next week, with some rain only expected on Thursday, which is a public holiday in Lithuania.

Still, the weather will remain warm until the end of next week, Marcinonienė reassures.

“True, in mid-week, we'll have a weather more characteristic of the middle latitudes, which will quell the heat, bring some freshness and respite, but it will still be warm, 20-25C,” she says. “This pleasant summer warmth will stay with us next weekend.”

Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat
1 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Summer heat
Summer heat
2 / 3BNS
Summer heat
Summer heat
3 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Summer heat
Summer heat
Summer heat
# Environment# News
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
A woman waiting on a cafe table
1 h ago

Lithuania's gender pay gap narrows to 12.1 percent

Electricity and gas.
2 h ago

Price for gas and electricity set to balloon in Lithuania – what’s behind the hike?

Nord Stream 2
3 h ago

Greens around the Baltic Sea denounce Nord Stream 2

Refugee camp in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania.
5 h ago

Refugee camp in Lithuania comes into use

Afghan troops
6 h ago

Afghans who helped Lithuanian troops to receive asylum, says minister

Frontex border guards (associative image)
6 h ago

EU’s border guards to help patrol Belarusian border in Lithuania

Facemask
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 72 new cases, one death

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
7 h ago

Lithuania welcomes Biden's ‘clear message’ to Putin

Vilnius at night
9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Return of nightlife

Danutė Jočienė
23 h ago

Lithuania appoints judge Jočienė to head Constitutional Court

Vilnius at night
2021.06.18 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Return of nightlife

Afghan troops
2021.06.18 11:29

Afghans who helped Lithuanian troops to receive asylum, says minister

Refugee camp in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania.
2021.06.18 11:52

Refugee camp in Lithuania comes into use

Facemask
2021.06.18 11:03

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 72 new cases, one death

Frontex border guards (associative image)
2021.06.18 11:19

EU’s border guards to help patrol Belarusian border in Lithuania

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
2021.06.18 09:40

Lithuania welcomes Biden's ‘clear message’ to Putin

Danutė Jočienė
2021.06.17 18:10

Lithuania appoints judge Jočienė to head Constitutional Court

Electricity and gas.
2021.06.18 15:05

Price for gas and electricity set to balloon in Lithuania – what’s behind the hike?

Nord Stream 2
2021.06.18 14:15

Greens around the Baltic Sea denounce Nord Stream 2

A woman waiting on a cafe table
2021.06.18 16:00

Lithuania's gender pay gap narrows to 12.1 percent