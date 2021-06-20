Culture Nerve Podcast. Stop imitating American cinema

The pandemic has forced the film industry to reinvent itself, Lithuanian and German producers agree, and it might be a challenge to get people off their sofas and back to movie theatres. Film producer Jörg Bundschuh (Kick film, Germany) sits for a conversation with Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė (Just a moment, Lithuania).

Jörg Bundschuh: Most people who are working in the industry come together in the so-called German Film Academy, we have around 2,100 members. These are actors, directors, producers, all the technical departments. It is a large industry and you can only get amendment there if you had a part in more than three films.

So, this gives you an idea that it is a rather big industry, but we also have a very strong television industry, but since Covid, cinemas are dead. Some of them are about to open from July 1, but most cinemas are planning to start in autumn.

The situation within the last months was a disaster for most people. You could risk with the support of an insurance system and shoot, but you have to undergo certain rules. It was quite a lot of effort you had to bring into.

Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė: I think we have adapted quite well. Throughout the year, productions were going on, of course, some things were postponed and cancelled. I guess it is because we are quite a small industry in general, and we are very quick to adapt to new situations.

It's easier to find a dialogue with the government – maybe not to find the dialogue, but to come and start talking and look for solutions. I guess it is harder in Germany, when you have a much bigger country with more different industries and people to talk to.

Jörg Bundschuh and Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė / Culture Nerve Podcast

But coming back to the first question, is it a big event to have a premiere in Lithuania, I think it is still a big event. The industry is really rising, during the last 10 years there was a big difference in the number of movies produced and new talents coming on stage. I even opened some statistics about domestic film production during the last 10 years, so it is an average of 40 movies per year, between 11 and 20 feature films a year.

So every film is still a big fest for the industry and a big result to celebrate. On the other hand, I think the size of the country doesn't matter, because the premiere, the first screening is one of very few chances to meet real audience.

Film industry is different from theater where you meet the audience every time you show a play. In film, you work for two to six years and then you have this one day when you really get real feedback, not the comments, not the box office numbers, but a real emotion. I think it's still very important for every creative person.

Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė / Culture Nerve Podcast

Jörg, is it something similar in Germany? Is a local film premiere a big thing for the industry?

Jörg Bundschuh: I would say no, with the exception of some films with local stars or when you shoot in an area where you have not so many film teams in general, so that might be a local event. When we talk about film in Germany, on the one hand you have arthouse films, directors that are famous abroad and who come out every few years with a new arthouse film, which goes to A-group festivals, hopefully. And then you have more commercial films focusing on the local market, it is mostly comedies, and films with the intention to conquer the international market.

Interestingly, the films you may know, and the films that get to go to festivals, are the arthouse movies, more risky films with lower budgets.

What impressed me when I came to Lithuania, was the amount of young, very talented film people. Very often people underestimate that internationally, you get easier recognition when you come out with a film that you cannot expect coming out from any other place in the world. So, if you come from Lithuania with a film that really deals with Lithuanian topics, or maybe even the situation now with Belarus as one of the neighbours, it is more in the interest of an international audience.

In this tough competition with American and English-speaking movies, you may only compete with films which have a very strong connection to your own history or current situation in your country.

Jörg Bundschuh / Culture Nerve Podcast

Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė: I would definitely agree. For many reasons, being from a small country is a positive thing. For example, we are extremely active in talking about co-productions because we have one source of financing. With the growing community of filmmakers, we must look for other sources of financing and they are always international.

It makes you learn and adapt fast, you have to travel and find connections. You cannot stay with your school gang, you can do it for the first, for the second film, but then it’s over because if you really want to make a film, you have to learn.

On the other hand, we have this discussion all the time – do we know what is a Lithuanian film? I personally think it is good, because I am very much in favour of a vibrant picture of cinema. I would love to even have more genre films, more films oriented for the local market, because we are still evaluating our films according to their international success.

But being a Lithuanian film is a struggle, right now we have many new titles looking for the A festivals and we are competing among ourselves. Most probably one A festival will not take two Lithuanian films.

Jörg Bundschuh: I have to tell you, in the 1990s I had an office in Los Angeles for about five years and when the iron curtain fell down and I really had to make up my mind whether to stay in the US, I realised that I wanted to go back to Europe because of the eastern part that I had not known before.

Film reels / E. Blaževič/LRT

The great thing about Europe is this diversity of cultures. When you see a Spanish film, a French film, a Lithuanian film, it’s always a different world. We do not have this in the American film industry.

When I was studying in New York, one of the most impressive people I met was Jonas Mekas, one of your guys. I remember when I was a young producer, we once had in this European producers’ club a meeting in Cannes and there was a head of the MGM and he said, why do you want to imitate American films? The reason why we came into this business was the European folks, your tradition made major film people out of us, and you are constantly looking at what’s going on in Hollywood.

I think it is something very important, especially for young filmmakers – try not to imitate. It’s a very interesting situation you’re going through in your country right now, you have a lot of stories to tell. You are a frontline between East and West.

Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė: I believe it was a good year to understand and try to find your way, because now we understood that audio-visual language became a common language. Of course, our strong side is that we know how to tell stories, but on the other hand, the audio-visual language is now open for everyone.

I really had to think over what is exceptional about these 90-minute feature film. Why audience should come to a cinema instead of staying at home in front of one of those big online platforms.

Cinema / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In your experience as film producers, have you two seen any shifts and changes in what themes are interesting for directors and screenwriters? Are they somewhat different compared to 10 or 20 years ago?

Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė: I think we are moving a little bit away from this philosophical and symbolical cinema. That was a very common thing during the Soviet era, because you had to talk through symbols in order to tell important things and to connect to the audience on some unseen level.

For the younger generation, I think they are becoming more direct, more open and it’s nice, but still, I think we have to learn how to be direct and remain unique. Maybe what I miss a lot in our cinema is a strong vision, strong cinematic visual visions. I think we are becoming too simple. I believe that only strong artistic voices and extremely special stories will remain and attract.

Jörg Bundschuh: when you look back in time in the history of film, it was always reflecting or mirroring social developments in the society. On the other hand, I think that film directors in general have three basic topics following them throughout their lives and their films.

The world has become smaller. The problems you have in Lithuania as a young generation are not too different from the problems of the young generation in Japan or Mexico. The generation of my father probably couldn’t laugh at films coming from America. Now your generation is sharing the same sense of humour around the globe, you are laughing at the same sitcoms. That’s also a very nice development, humour is much more important in life than we normally realise.

Culture Nerve is a series of conversations about culture between international professionals. In each episode, a Lithuanian and a foreign expert sit down for a virtual talk about what matters most in culture. The podcast is created by LRT RADIO together with the network of Culture Attachés of the Republic of Lithuania.

The podcast is also available on Spotify.