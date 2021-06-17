Lithuanian PM to pay official visit to Latvia

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė is leaving for an official visit to Latvia on Thursday.

She is scheduled to meet with Latvian President Egils Levits, Saeima Speaker Ināra Mūrniece, and Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš.

They are due to discuss ways to promote strategic bilateral relations, the EU and NATO agenda, the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and travel facilitation for the two countries' citizens, the Lithuanian government said.

The Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus, as well as strategic transport and energy projects will also be discussed.

Riga, Latvia. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the Lithuanian government, meetings will also focus on a joint response to aggressive actions of Belarus and Russia, support for Ukraine, stepping up the Eastern Partnership initiative, as well as challenges posed by China.

Šimonytė will also honor the memory of those killed for the freedom of Latvia and victims of the Soviet occupation by laying flowers at the Freedom Monument in Riga and visiting the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia.

During her two-day visit, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit a Lithuanian secondary school in Riga and meet with members of the Lithuanian community in Latvia.