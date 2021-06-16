News

Travel update: Lithuania reshuffles entry rules

Lithuania has adopted a three-tier system for all arrivals from Monday, June 14.

Arrivals from all countries need to fill out a questionnaire no earlier than 48 hours before their departure. The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation exemptions can be found here.

– High-risk countries
Self-isolation for 10 days required for all arrivals, including those vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus. All children will also need to self-isolate. A Covid-19 antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Countries and regions: Brazil, India and South Africa.

– Countries classed as red or grey.
No self-isolation required if vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus; a Covid-19 antigen or PCR test to be taken no more than 72 hours before the arrival.

Countries and regions: Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Greece (except the islands of Crete, Rhode, Corfu, Kefalonia, and Zakynthos), Spain (except the islands of Tenerife, Mallorca and Gran Canaria), Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lichtenstein, the Netherlands, Norway, French Guiana, Slovenia, Sweden, and all non-EU and non-EEA countries.

– Countries classed as orange or green.
No self-isolation required; a Covid-19 antigen or PCR test to be taken no more than 72 hours before the arrival.

Countries and regions: Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, the Greek islands of Crete, Rhode, Corfu, Kefalonia and Zakynthos, Iceland, the Spanish islands of Tenerife, Mallorca and Gran Canaria, Cyprus, Poland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal (including Madeira), France (except French Guiana), Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany.

