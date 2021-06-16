Lithuanian President Nausėda on official visit to Sweden

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has arrived in Sweden for an official visit.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and Speaker of the Riksdag Andreas Norlen.

During the meetings with the leaders of Sweden, the Lithuanian president will discuss further possibilities for strengthening bilateral relations between Lithuania and Sweden, matters related to the European Union and regional security, as well as the situation in Belarus.

Stockholm, Sweden / Pixabay

The leaders will also discuss cooperation in the areas of economics, culture and science and will mark the centenary of the established diplomatic relations as well as the 30th anniversary of the re-established diplomatic ties.

At the Stockholm City Hall, President Nausėda will present Cecilia Brinck, president of the City Council of Stockholm, with the state award for merits to Lithuania.

The president will also visit the Royal Armory in the Swedish capital that preserves one of the largest collections of the Lithuanian artifacts dating back to the 16–18th centuries.