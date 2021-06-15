Lithuanian prosecutors call for more 'goodwill' from Ryanair in plane hijacking probe

Lithuania’s top prosecutor has said that Ryanair could show more “goodwill” in assisting the probe into forced grounding of a Vilnius-bound flight in Minsk in order to arrest opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega.

“We cooperate with Ryanair. It would be good if that cooperation were more goodwill, but we have what we have,” Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė told reporters at the Seimas on Tuesday.

Prosecutors would like the air carrier to provide the requested information “somewhat faster”, the prosecutor general said.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian prosecutors have now “formed a joint investigation team with Polish officials and European Investigation Orders have been sent to several more countries, such as Greece and Ireland”, according to Grunskienė.

There are suspects named in the investigation so far, she added.

Protasvich and Sapega were detained in Minsk on May 23 after the Belarusian regime forced a Ryanair passenger plane en route from Athens to Vilnius to divert and land in Minsk, sparking outrage in the West and calls for tougher sanctions against the Minsk regime.