After several dozen Belarusian activists set up a camp on the Lithuanian border to block lorries from Belarus, their protest has caught the attention of Minsk – a list profiling the activists has appeared online, with the regime propaganda decrying the alleged “Maidan” tactics.

“We are doing this to show Belarusians inside who cannot do anything, people cannot go anywhere,” said Olga Zazulinskaya, a Belarusian activist. “We are speaking for them. [...] We can do this without being imprisoned, we are doing this instead of them.”

What began with a few tents on June 5, slowly grew into a camp with dozens of flags and posters, self-organised coordination of funds and activities, as well as music and street performances – all beamed across social media to be picked up on the other side of the border.

The initial mobilisation was called by Pavel Latushka, one of Belarusian opposition leaders in exile in Poland. He rallied protesters to block roads connecting Poland to Belarus in order to put pressure on the regime, demanding “action” from the EU in imposing strict sanctions, and calling on Minsk to open borders and release political prisoners.

With Belarusians setting up protest camp in Lithuania, regime propaganda is alleging 'Maidan' tactics / B. Gerdžiūnas

With activists mobilising in Poland, the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania – whose ranks have swelled with hundreds of exiles forced to flee Belarus due to ongoing repressions – headed to the Medininkai border checkpoint.

On most days, the protesters would block road traffic for several minutes. This was also the tactic used on Monday. Following the failed move to block the road fully on June 8, the protesters had asked for permission to repeat the same action on June 14 to coincide with the NATO summit in Brussels, where the alliance discussed Russia and Belarus.

“We asked for permission to block the road for two hours synchronously” in Medininkai and Lavoriškės, another border crossing point with Belarus, said Zazulinskaya.

She added, however, that it would be wrong to say that they weren’t given permission. “The opposite – the police and the [Vilnius District] municipality said they would help, but we needed to get permission, [to do] everything […] legally,” she added.

Lithuania’s road administration (LAKD) was the only authority to fail to sign the permission in time for the protest action. The demonstrators then decided to proceed by blocking the road for commercial traffic sporadically.

“We came out on the road, asked a lorry driver if he wouldn't mind to stay here for ten minutes,” according to Zazulinskaya. The Belarusian driver in the Minsk-registered truck agreed and proceeded to smoke a cigarette, while the protesters unfurled a white-red-white flag across the sun-scorched road a few hundred metres from the border crossing.

Cars, including one with diplomatic number plates, were allowed to pass underneath the flag.

‘Maidan means’

But as suspicious cars lurked around at night, a list of activists with their pictures and names has appeared on a pro-government Telegram channel.

“They are preparing to use ‘Maidan’ means – car tires […] and setting fire to barricades,” the channel claimed, saying that the protesters would block railways. It also called for arresting the “rebels” that are “harming the image of Lithuania”.

The names and photos of 34 people, and car number plates, were posted on the Telegram channel Zhelty Slyvi, Russian for ‘yellow plums’ or ‘yellow leaks’. According to Belarusian activists, the channel is linked to the Alexander Lukashenko regime due to the nature of the information they post – from reshares of propaganda television reports, to kompromat and personal data interlinked with disinformation on opposition figures and protesters.

“We upload pictures ourselves, lorry drivers are always filming us. A car with a Lithuanian number plate coming from Vilnius [direction] at night would film and then turn around,” said Aleksandra Yakauleva, adding that the information was likely gathered by people working for the regime or simply scraped off the protesters' own footage posted online.

Together with her partner, she has been at Medininkai since the first day the camp was set up. The site is now manned continuously by several dozen Belarusian exiles who work in shifts to wave flags and greet passing trucks heading to and from Belarus.

According to some Belarusians, the protest action that began as a small-scale endeavor has grown in prominence precisely because of the attention given to it by Russian and Belarusian state-controlled media.

Protests set to continue

With Latushka-organised protest action coming to an end in Poland last weekend, their counterparts in Lithuania have vowed to continue for at least another week.

On behalf of the protesters, Zazulinskaya submitted a request to stage a second camp and a road blockade near another border crossing with Belarus, in Lavoriškės. However, there was no suitable site to build a tent camp – “objectively, it will be possible to do a protest action, but no place for a camp”.

With more people coming to stay after work in the evening, or setting up tents overnight, the Belarusian diaspora is planning to expand their presence at the border for at least some more days or weeks.

According to Vitaly Aleynik, another Belarusian activist at the camp, they plan to start broadcasting a radio, called 23.34 – which is the main criminal code article, “participation in unauthorised mass gatherings”, that the Belarusian regime uses to target dissent.

“The radio is for people across the border, although the range is of course very small, as well as truck drivers,” said Aleynik. “There are lots of plans […]. Something will definitely happen.”