News

2021.06.14 16:26

Lithuanian president meets with Joe Biden, asks for more US military presence in Baltics

BNS2021.06.14 16:26
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda / Lithuanian President's Office

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda discussed possibilities to increase US military presence in the Baltics.

Leaders of all three Baltic countries met with the US president on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

“Our aim is for the US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic states to be reinforced, as this would be the best and most significant expression of focus on the security of our region,” Nausėda said in a press release.

According to the Lithuanian president, the involvement of the United States in strengthening regional security and defence “is the most important deterrent factor for Russia”.

Washington is aware of the threats faced by the Baltic states and was well informed about Russia’s increasingly aggressive posture as well as its plans to integrate Belarus into Russian military structures, Nausėda said.

“We have heard the assurance that the US regards our region as strategically important for the Alliance, where deterrence and defence must be strengthened,” the Lithuanian leader said.

Following the NATO summit, Biden will travel to Geneva to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am confident that President Joe Biden will send a clear message about NATO’s unity and mobilisation in the upcoming meeting with President Putin in response to Russia’s aggressive and unfriendly actions,” Nausėda said.

He added in a Facebook post that Biden had pledged to defend security interests of the region during his meeting with the Russian president.

“The link between the Baltic countries and the United States has got even stronger,” Nausėda said.

Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden with Baltic leaders
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
1 / 3Lithuanian President's Office
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
2 / 3Lithuanian President's Office
Joe Biden with Baltic leaders
Joe Biden with Baltic leaders
3 / 3Lithuanian President's Office
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden and Gitanas Nausėda
Joe Biden with Baltic leaders
# News# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a NATO summit in Brussels
2 h ago

Russia wants to ‘swallow’ Belarus, says Lithuanian president

A bar in Vilnius
4 h ago

Lithuania lifts restrictions on opening times for night clubs and bars

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
5 h ago

Lithuania will not declare emergency over migrants, minister says

Lithuanian Ministry of Defence
5 h ago

Lithuania to raise defence spending to 2.5 percent by 2030 – president

Coronavirus in Lithuania
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 66 new cases, smallest number since September

NATO flag
7 h ago

Lithuanian president leaves for NATO summit amid tensions with Minsk

Lithuania builds temporary refugee camp, may declare emergency over irregular migration
5
7 h ago

Lithuania builds temporary refugee camp, may declare emergency over irregular migration

5
A monument commemorating the deportations to Siberia and other remote areas.
7 h ago

Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet deportations

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 338 cases, seven deaths over weekend

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
1 d ago

Handing out gifts, inviting experts: Lithuanian firms look for ways to get workers jabbed

A bar in Vilnius
2021.06.14 11:53

Lithuania lifts restrictions on opening times for night clubs and bars

A monument commemorating the deportations to Siberia and other remote areas.
2021.06.14 09:04

Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet deportations

Lithuania builds temporary refugee camp, may declare emergency over irregular migration
5
2021.06.14 09:20

Lithuania builds temporary refugee camp, may declare emergency over irregular migration

5
Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.06.14 10:02

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 66 new cases, smallest number since September

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2021.06.14 11:31

Lithuania will not declare emergency over migrants, minister says

NATO flag
2021.06.14 09:41

Lithuanian president leaves for NATO summit amid tensions with Minsk

Lithuanian Ministry of Defence
2021.06.14 10:53

Lithuania to raise defence spending to 2.5 percent by 2030 – president

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a NATO summit in Brussels
2021.06.14 14:37

Russia wants to ‘swallow’ Belarus, says Lithuanian president