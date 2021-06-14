Lithuanian president meets with Joe Biden, asks for more US military presence in Baltics

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda discussed possibilities to increase US military presence in the Baltics.

Leaders of all three Baltic countries met with the US president on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

“Our aim is for the US military presence in Lithuania and the Baltic states to be reinforced, as this would be the best and most significant expression of focus on the security of our region,” Nausėda said in a press release.

According to the Lithuanian president, the involvement of the United States in strengthening regional security and defence “is the most important deterrent factor for Russia”.

Washington is aware of the threats faced by the Baltic states and was well informed about Russia’s increasingly aggressive posture as well as its plans to integrate Belarus into Russian military structures, Nausėda said.

“We have heard the assurance that the US regards our region as strategically important for the Alliance, where deterrence and defence must be strengthened,” the Lithuanian leader said.

During turbulent times, democracies must stick together. 🇱🇹 🇱🇻 🇪🇪 have just met with US President @Potus. Agreed to strengthen @NATO presence in the Eastern flank, support 🇺🇦 & 🇬🇪. US presence in the Baltics is crucial for the security of the whole Alliance. #NATOSummit #NATO2030 pic.twitter.com/N4houT6GZq — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 14, 2021

Following the NATO summit, Biden will travel to Geneva to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am confident that President Joe Biden will send a clear message about NATO’s unity and mobilisation in the upcoming meeting with President Putin in response to Russia’s aggressive and unfriendly actions,” Nausėda said.

He added in a Facebook post that Biden had pledged to defend security interests of the region during his meeting with the Russian president.

“The link between the Baltic countries and the United States has got even stronger,” Nausėda said.