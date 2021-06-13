News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 338 cases, seven deaths over weekend

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.

Lithuania's statistics office reported 117 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, in addition to 221 new cases on Saturday.

Three Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday and four on Saturday.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 126.3 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 1.2 percent over the past seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 277,746 infections. Some 4,328 people remain active cases.

Lithuania's overall Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 4,339. Meanwhile, 8,788 deaths are considered linked to the coronavirus.

