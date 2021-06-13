Handing out gifts, inviting experts: Lithuanian firms look for ways to get workers jabbed

As Lithuania begins mass vaccination, authorities worry that the pace has slowed down, especially among the elderly. Some municipalities have reported increasing amounts of unused shots. Meanwhile, some businesses have resorted to handing out gifts to encourage people to get the jab, or inviting specialists to deliver lectures on vaccines.

The article is part of LRT's solutions journalism project, LRT Looks for Solutions.

One of the main problems hindering the country‘s vaccination efforts are fake news spreading on social media.

Dubious research articles on Covid-19 vaccines and their supposed side effects have proliferated on social media platforms in Lithuania and abroad, most of them claiming that vaccines lead to illnesses including cancer or diabetes. The so-called researchers usually try to appeal to emotions and fears and twist official data, accusing governments of trying to harm the society.

Present disinformation influenced many to refuse or postpone vaccination. Surveys conducted in February showed that around 16 percent of Lithuanian residents would not vaccinate, while 49 percent are still unsure and fearful of possible side effects.

The statistics did not differ much in April, with 12 percent refusing the vaccine, and around 40 percent of those surveyed still hesitant.

Today, over 40 percent of the population have received their first jab, while around 27 percent have received the second shot. In order to ensure the so-called herd immunity, no less than 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / BNS

Gifts for getting jabbed

Businesses have taken initiative in encouraging vaccination by offering additional payment or small gifts for their employees, with some even granting days off.

Danas Arlauskas, president of Lithuanian Employers’ Confederation, says that by offering gifts, companies treat their employees like children.

Surveys also highlight that people are sceptical of Covid-19 vaccines due to how fast they were developed. Many choose to wait until vaccines have undergone more extensive testing before receiving their jabs.

“There are many different reasons why people don’t vaccinate, from not believing that the pandemic exists, to distrusting the vaccine due to it being manufactured in a very short time, [...]” says Aistė Šukšta, communications adviser to the health minister. “There are very precise answers to each of these arguments. However, if some cash prize can change a person’s mind on vaccination, then the reason definitely wasn’t fear.”

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lectures and consultations

Businesses and healthcare institutions agree that education and providing information is the most important step to tackle vaccine scepticism.

Business owners claim that inviting specialists to deliver lectures on Covid-19 vaccines was the most effective way of convincing employees to vaccinate.

Thorough communication proved effective for the healthcare equipment manufacturers Hollister Lietuva. While the company did try handing out small gifts at first, what ultimately worked was providing consistent updates and information on vaccination, as well as inviting lecturers to speak about vaccination, according to general manager Shane Caher.

“Rewards for motivation are not what we believe in the most. They [...] are important, but constant communication, transparency and education are what’s needed to achieve the results,“ he said. “We’ve been preparing for vaccination and educating our employees since January. A doctor from the US delivered a lecture and answered questions about vaccines. Every week we hand out informational material on Covid-19 vaccines.”

According to him, around a third of the company’s employees have received their vaccines, with no one explicitly being against.

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / BNS

Telia rejected the idea of presents

Ramūnas Bagdonas, director of human resources at telecommunications service provider Telia, says that providing up-to-date information on the pandemic and vaccination process proved to be an effective strategy.

“We communicated with different municipalities about the vaccination process [...] we appointed persons responsible for this, and immediately informed our employees when any vaccination opportunities or new information were present. [...] “ says Bagdonas. “At the end of April, we organised a meeting with professor Saulius Čaplinskas. Employees could ask questions and he told us more about the vaccines. However, employees themselves made the decision to vaccinate or not. We respect their right to choose and don't use any additional measures for motivation.”

Up to 30 percent convinced to get vaccinated

Danas Arlauskas admits that effective communication has been the most successful measure for encouraging vaccination, with some companies successfully convincing up to 30 percent of their employees through live consultations.

According to him, companies should invest in organising at least a few seminars for smaller groups of employees. That way, there would be enough time for everyone to voice their concerns and questions.

“I believe that the right decision is to educate people that vaccination is not some present for the society, but our responsibility. [...] the more people get vaccinated, the sooner our economy will revive,” says Arlauskas.