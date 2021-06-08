Key reform proposals will reach Lithuanian parliament in autumn – PM

Lithuania's government plans to put key reform proposals before the country's parliament, the Seimas, in the autumn, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters on Tuesday.

"Whether or not they will be adopted in the Seimas, that's a different question," the prime minister said.

The key proposals include bills on climate change, the innovation reform, a national agreement on education, a reform of the state service and a review of tax credits.

Her comment came in response to President Gitanas Nausėda's annual speech on Tuesday, in which he said the government should speed up reforms and stop wasting time on non-essential issues.

"Experience shows that the window in the political agenda for delivering education, health, taxation, cultural, and other reforms of national significance is rather small," the president said. "And it is narrowing as time is wasted in arguments over electoral procedures or the extension of alcohol sales by five hours per week.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021. / E. Blaževič/LRT

“A year from now, when I deliver the next state of the nation address, that window will be almost completely closed, while most of you will be immersed in the mood of upcoming elections,” Nausėda added.

Lithuania is scheduled to hold municipal elections in 2023 and a general election in 2024.

In response to the president's criticism, the prime minister said there's constant contact between municipalities and the central government.

Šimonytė also paid attention to fragmentation in the society and a poor post-pandemic emotional state, which was highlighted by the president.

"I would hope it will also evolve into the president's work," she said.