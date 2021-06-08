News

2021.06.08 16:30

Key reform proposals will reach Lithuanian parliament in autumn – PM

BNS2021.06.08 16:30
Seimas
Seimas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania's government plans to put key reform proposals before the country's parliament, the Seimas, in the autumn, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters on Tuesday.

"Whether or not they will be adopted in the Seimas, that's a different question," the prime minister said.

The key proposals include bills on climate change, the innovation reform, a national agreement on education, a reform of the state service and a review of tax credits.

Her comment came in response to President Gitanas Nausėda's annual speech on Tuesday, in which he said the government should speed up reforms and stop wasting time on non-essential issues.

"Experience shows that the window in the political agenda for delivering education, health, taxation, cultural, and other reforms of national significance is rather small," the president said. "And it is narrowing as time is wasted in arguments over electoral procedures or the extension of alcohol sales by five hours per week.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021. / E. Blaževič/LRT

“A year from now, when I deliver the next state of the nation address, that window will be almost completely closed, while most of you will be immersed in the mood of upcoming elections,” Nausėda added.

Lithuania is scheduled to hold municipal elections in 2023 and a general election in 2024.

In response to the president's criticism, the prime minister said there's constant contact between municipalities and the central government.

Šimonytė also paid attention to fragmentation in the society and a poor post-pandemic emotional state, which was highlighted by the president.

"I would hope it will also evolve into the president's work," she said.

Seimas
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
Seimas
Seimas
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Seimas
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
# News# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
International drug bust.
1 h ago

Over a ton of drugs seized in Lithuania during major international operation

Neo-pagan traditions in Lithuania.
1 h ago

ECHR sides with Lithuania’s neo-pagans in dispute over state recognition

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic
30
2 h ago

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic to put pressure on regime

photos
30
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
4 h ago

Lithuanian president delivers annual speech: action movies and dictators, pandemic, energy security – key takeaways

AP
6
6 h ago

Lithuania ‘wants normal, civilised relationship’ with China, says ambassador

6
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 215 new cases, 7 deaths

Border control
7 h ago

Lithuanian MPs say up to 300 migrants may arrive from Belarus per week

Researchers discover gas mask bag in Lithuania containing partisan documents.
10
22 h ago

Researchers discover gas mask case in Lithuania containing partisan documents

10
NATO drills
1 d ago

Baltic states call for continued NATO presence in the region

Gitanas Nausėda
1 d ago

Lithuanian president to pay official visit to Georgia

Border control
2021.06.08 09:27

Lithuanian MPs say up to 300 migrants may arrive from Belarus per week

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.08 09:46

Coronavirus update: Lithuania records 215 new cases, 7 deaths

Researchers discover gas mask bag in Lithuania containing partisan documents.
10
2021.06.07 17:45

Researchers discover gas mask case in Lithuania containing partisan documents

10
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivers annual speech on June 8, 2021.
2021.06.08 11:48

Lithuanian president delivers annual speech: action movies and dictators, pandemic, energy security – key takeaways

AP
6
2021.06.08 10:16

Lithuania ‘wants normal, civilised relationship’ with China, says ambassador

6
Neo-pagan traditions in Lithuania.
2021.06.08 15:06

ECHR sides with Lithuania’s neo-pagans in dispute over state recognition

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic
30
2021.06.08 14:37

Belarusians in Lithuania move to block border traffic to put pressure on regime

photos
30
International drug bust.
2021.06.08 15:21

Over a ton of drugs seized in Lithuania during major international operation