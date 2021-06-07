News

2021.06.07 14:55

Lithuanian president to pay official visit to Georgia

BNS2021.06.07 14:55
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė will visit Georgia on June 10–12.

The visit is aimed at “demonstrating solidarity with Georgia’s aspirations for Euroatlantic integration”, as well as the implementation of reforms and consolidation of democracy, the presidential office said in a press release on Monday.

The president will meet with his Georgian counterpart, Salome Zourabichvili, as well as Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and and Speaker of the Parliament Kakhaber Kutchava.

The agenda of the visit also includes meetings with the local Lithuanian community and representatives of Georgia’s non-governmental organisations.

Nausėda also plans to meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

This will be the first official visit of President Nausėda to Georgia. The Lithuanian leader met with President Zourabichvili in 2019 during her visit to Lithuania.

