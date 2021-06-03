News

Sixty Minsk-based EU diplomats receive Covid-19 jab in Lithuania

Sixty diplomats from EU member states in Belarus have received their coronavirus vaccine in Lithuania, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday.

"The reality is that diplomats working in Minsk do not have access to EU-registered vaccines. They are not available in Belarus," the minister told BNS in a comment.

"We are closest to Minsk, so it is natural that we were the country that extended a helping hand to diplomats residing there," he added.

The Foreign Ministry offered shots to all EU diplomats based on Minsk. Sixty of them came to Vilnius on May 5–14 and took the jab.

One-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered to diplomats from Italy, France, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and other countries.

Belarus is currently using Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccines.

