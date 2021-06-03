News

2021.06.03 09:47

As Europe recovers, emigration from Lithuania picks up pace

Izabelė Pukėnaitė, Kristina Karlonė, LRT TV, LRT.lt2021.06.03 09:47
Workers (associative image)
Workers (associative image) / E. Genys/LRT

Recovering Western European economies are starting to attract Lithuanian migrants despite coronavirus risks. While most go for seasonal works, many are likely to stay longer, economists say.

Erikas is leaving his hometown Kaunas and going to the Netherlands to take up a seasonal job. It pays better than antyhing he could find in Lithuania, he says, and after Brexit the Netherlands is amore attractive destination than the UK.

Dutch quarantine rules are also laxer than in some other countries. “When I get there, I'll need to spend five days in self-isolation,” Erikas says. “I've never been in self-isolation.”

Employment agencies observe that the flows of Lithuanian migrant workers leaving for seasonal work abroad have reached the pre-pandemic levels.

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
Vilnius Airport (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Rita Karavaitienė, marketing manager for the recruitment agency CV Online, says people currently prefer countries like the Netherlands, which have looser coronavirus restrictions and are looking for workers. “It is currently hard to go to Norway or Denmark, these countries are still in relative stagnation in terms of jobs,” she says.

Over the last two months, more people have left Lithuania than arrived, according Statistics Lithuania.

“More and more companies from abroad are looking to hire long-term [...]. Companies offer either long-term or seasonal jobs,” says Karavaitienė. “In terms of candidates and employees, we’ve reached a dry season in the labour market.”

Economist Aleksandras Izgorodinas says that Lithuanian workers who go for seasonal work in Southern Europe are likely to return – these countries rely on tourism and so their economic recovery has been slow to pick up. This is not the case for Western Europe and Scandinavian countries, where economies rely more on industry.

Aleksandras Izgorodinas
Aleksandras Izgorodinas / BNS

“Western European and Scandinavian countries can really suck up [labour], due to the structure of their economies and the pace of recovery,” he says.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian companies are hiring locals for seasonal work, Karavaitienė notes, as it is too late to look for labour abroad.

# Economy# Baltics and the World
