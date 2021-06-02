News

2021.06.02 16:30

MPs suggest raising Lithuania's defence spending to hit 2-percent target

Saulius Jakučionis, Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS2021.06.02 16:30
Guards at the Ministry of Defence
Guards at the Ministry of Defence / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania's parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance has proposed to the country's government to increase defence spending in response to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's recent estimate that Lithuania might miss the 2-percent target.

The committee endorsed the proposal on Wednesday.

The OECD said in May that Lithuania's economy was expected to grow faster this year than earlier estimates. As a result, its defence spending-to-GDP ratio could drop to 1.99 percent.

Almost 1.028 billion euros are now allocated for defence in the current spending plan.

The committee suggests adding 20.7 million euros to defence spending, so that it totals 2.03 percent of GDP, committee chairman Mykolas Majauskas said.

Mykolas Majauskas
Mykolas Majauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Presidential adviser Vaidas Augustinavičius commented that the committee's decisions were “just”.

NATO member states have committed themselves to spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defence. Lithuanian is among a handful of countries to meet the target.

However, parties represented in the previous parliament, except the Social Democrats, agreed to up defence spending even more, to 2.5 percent, by 2030.

# Economy# Defence# Politics
