News

2021.06.02 14:00

Belarus wants to question Lithuania’s former president as part of ‘genocide' probe

LRT.lt2021.06.02 14:00
Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Belarusian prosecutors have turned to their Lithuanian counterpart, requesting to question the former president, Valdas Adamkus, as part of the ongoing probe into the “genocide of the Belarusian people”.

“He is a witness, because there is information that he was the trustee of the ‘Minsk Butcher’,” Eduard Skurat from the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office was quoted by the Interfax news wire.

The so-called Minsk Butcher was Antanas Impliavičius who headed the auxiliary police battalions that were subordinated to the SS during punitive operations in Belarus.

Belarus claims that Adamkus, born in 1926, was the trustee of Impliavičius in 1944.

According to Skurat, investigators in Belarus are now checking whether Adamkus was personally implicated in the crimes committed in Belarus.

Adamkus served as president of Lithuania in 1998–2003 and again in 2004–2009.

He dismissed the investigation as “nonsense”.

Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“I don’t even know that such organisations existed, I have no understanding of what they did and who these people are. I hear about it for the first time,” Adamkus told BNS.

In May, Belarus launched an investigation into the crimes committed during the Second World War in the country, including by the alleged Lithuanian SS battalions that had never existed.

Lithuanian leaders dismissed the probe as an attempt to distract from the current crisis in Belarus.

On Wednesday, Laurynas Jonavičius from Vilnius University Institute of International Relations and Political Science (TSPMI) said the request was a provocation.

“It shows clearly how the Minsk regime views Lithuania, the West,” he told LRT.lt “It’s an attempt to show us as killers, criminals, and so on.”

The Lithuanian Prosecutor General's office has not yet responded to questions by LRT.lt

Read more: Minsk seeks to extradite members of 'Lithuanian SS battalion' that never existed

Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus
1 / 2J. Stacevičius/LRT
Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus
2 / 2J. Stacevičius/LRT
Valdas Adamkus
Valdas Adamkus
# News# Baltics and the World# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Border crossing (associative image)
1 h ago

As Minsk shuts borders, Lithuanian FM says Belarus becoming ‘one big prison’

Ingrida Šimonytė, left, and Gitanas Nausėda
1 h ago

Lithuanian president snubs PM's proposal to share Brussels summit duties

Lithuanian-Belarusian border (associative image)
2 h ago

Belarus officers facilitate irregular migration to Lithuania – minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 415 new cases, four deaths

Roman Protasevich
4 h ago

Protasevich's parents call out smear campaign on Belarus state media against their son

The number of fintech companies in Lithuania tripled over the last four years
5
6 h ago

‘Ticking bomb’ or growth engine? Lithuania's fintech sector under scrutiny after Wirecard scandal

5
Vilnius
20 h ago

Lithuania is past the third wave of pandemic – government

US senators met with the Lithuanian foreign minister
21 h ago

Sanction Minsk where it hurts, says US senator in Vilnius

Protests in Belarus (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian, EU ministers call for protecting juvenile political prisoners in Belarus

Europeade in Klaipėda in 2010
1 d ago

Klaipėda to host European folk culture festival

Vilnius
2021.06.01 17:14

Lithuania is past the third wave of pandemic – government

US senators met with the Lithuanian foreign minister
2021.06.01 16:26

Sanction Minsk where it hurts, says US senator in Vilnius

The number of fintech companies in Lithuania tripled over the last four years
5
2021.06.02 08:00

‘Ticking bomb’ or growth engine? Lithuania's fintech sector under scrutiny after Wirecard scandal

5
Lithuanian-Belarusian border (associative image)
2021.06.02 11:46

Belarus officers facilitate irregular migration to Lithuania – minister

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.06.02 10:09

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 415 new cases, four deaths

Roman Protasevich
2021.06.02 09:37

Protasevich's parents call out smear campaign on Belarus state media against their son

Protests in Belarus (associative image)
2021.06.01 14:52

Lithuanian, EU ministers call for protecting juvenile political prisoners in Belarus

Border crossing (associative image)
2021.06.02 12:38

As Minsk shuts borders, Lithuanian FM says Belarus becoming ‘one big prison’

Ingrida Šimonytė, left, and Gitanas Nausėda
2021.06.02 12:30

Lithuanian president snubs PM's proposal to share Brussels summit duties