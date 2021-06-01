News

2021.06.01 09:13

Belarus opposition activists stage protest during EU commissioner's visit to Vilnius

BNS2021.06.01 09:13
An image of Roman Protasevich projected onto the City Hall of Vilnius
An image of Roman Protasevich projected onto the City Hall of Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Belarusian opposition activists staged a protest and a performance in front of the European Commission Representation building during European Commissioner Thierry Breton's visit to Vilnius on Monday.

A dozen protesters gathered at the building in the afternoon to remind the international community about Mikola Statkevich, a former Belarusian presidential candidate who has been in prison for a year now, Roman Protasevich, an opposition blogger arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk a week ago, and other political prisoners.

The performance, aimed at drawing attention to the Minsk regime's crackdown on peaceful protests, featured a group of singing women who were “attacked” by black-dressed security men armed with rubber sticks.

“We're here to show the world that we aren't broken, that we're still fighting for the rights of Belarus' citizens so as to overthrow the self-proclaimed president,” Aliaksandr Hrechishnikau, a close ally of Statkevich, told BNS.

Mikola Statkevich
Mikola Statkevich / Vida Press

“[We're here] to draw EU countries' attention to the mess in Belarus,” he said. “The Lukashenko regime, backed by the Putin regime, is making every effort to treat us like slaves.”

Vitali Efimochkin, another opposition activist, said he had lived in Vilnius since last September.

“Today is exactly one year since Statkevich's arrest. He has been in Lukashenko's dungeons for a year without any real charges,” he told BNS.

“Second, we're here to support all political prisoners and all 9 million inhabitants of Belarus who are held captive by Lukashenko.”

Efimochkin and other protesters said that it was a coincidence that the protest took place during Breton's visit, but added that they expected the commissioner's attention and “tough decisions” from the European Commission in preparing economic sanctions against the regime.

A protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius.
A protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Last August's presidential election in Belarus, in which Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory, sparked mass protests in the country.

Protests challenging the official results of the election, which the opposition and Western countries say was rigged, were met with a brutal crackdown.

The EU and the US have imposed sanctions against Belarus' authoritarian leader and a number of people close to him.

Earlier this month, Minsk's interception of a passenger plane to arrest Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, his girlfriend, triggered a fresh wave of international outrage.

# Minsk flight incident
