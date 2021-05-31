News

2021.05.31 12:35

Two Eritrean refugees relocated to Lithuania under EU scheme

Ramūnas Jakubauskas, LRT.lt2021.05.31 12:35
Refugee Reception Centre in Rukla
Refugee Reception Centre in Rukla / LRT TV

Two refugees have been relocated to Lithuania from Ethiopia under the EU refugee relocation programme. An Eritrean family arrived in Lithuania and is now in quarantine at the Refugee Reception Centre in Rukla.

“The decision to relocate them was made in November, but it took a lot of time to receive all documents, do health checks, quarantine, and, therefore, it has taken long,” Evelina Gudžinskaitė, director of Lithuania's Migration Department, told BNS.

The Eritrean citizens are now in quarantine and will later stay with their relatives who were relocated to Lithuania before.

The last time refugees were relocated to Lithuania was late last year.

Lithuania committed to accepting 1,077 refugees from other EU countries and outside the bloc under the 2015 agreement. So far, the country has accepted 506 people.

