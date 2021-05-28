‘We are waiting for Ryanair’s answers’, says Lithuanian official

Lithuanian officers expect more effective cooperation with Ryanair as part of the ongoing investigation into the forced diversion of a Vilnius-bound flight, Rolandas Kiškis, chief of Lithuania's Criminal Police Bureau, told reporters on Friday.

"Cooperation is ongoing, but we [...] believe it could be faster and more effective," he said. "We would like more effective cooperation with colleagues from Ryanair."

Later asked about the airline's role in deciding to land in Minsk, Kiškis said that Ryanair is yet to produce answers.

"We are waiting for Ryanair's official confirmation and answers, and they are also carrying out their own internal investigation, [...] that will not happen fast. The matter is sensitive, therefore, we want to have a 100-percent answer on what happened," the officer said.

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk. / BNS

During the press conference, Kiškis and Gintas Ivanauskas, a deputy prosecutor general, also informed about the attempts to merge the ongoing investigations in Lithuania and Poland. The FBI has also launched its own probe, according to the Lithuanian officials.

On May 23, the Belarusian regime scrambled a military jet and reported a bogus bomb threat onboard a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight from Athens, forcing the airliner to land in Minsk. A Belarusian dissident journalist and his partner were then arrested.