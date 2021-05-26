News

2021.05.26 09:52

Swedbank doubles down on sanctions against Belarusian spa in Lithuania

BNS2021.05.26 09:52
Belorus spa in Druskininkai.
Belorus spa in Druskininkai. / BNS

Swedbank says it has carried out an assessment of a Belarusian-owned spa in Druskininkai, southern Lithuania, finding that the business is controlled by Viktor Sheiman who reports directly to Alexander Lukashenko.

The bank has therefore denied the Belorus spa's request for temporary access to its accounts, which Swedbank froze in December last year due to sanctions against the Belarusian regime.

According to the Lithuanian Centre of Registers, the spa in Druskininkai is owned by the Main Economic Office (GHU) at the Belarusian president's administration. In late 2020, the EU imposed sanctions against the Main Economic Office (GHU), while Sheiman was included into the EU's sanctions list more than a decade ago.

Read more: Lithuania mulls taking over sanctioned Belarusian spa as workers stage protest

Last week, Vilnius Regional Court rejected an appeal from Belorus and upheld the ruling made by Vilnius City District Court on March 3.

The spa asked the court to order the bank to give it unrestricted access to its accounts until the final resolution of the dispute.

The court also said that Belorus has the ability to pay its employees and utility bills under exceptions granted earlier.

Vilnius City District Court, which is hearing Belorus’ case, has adjourned its hearing after receiving Belorus' request to refer the case to the Court of Justice on May 14. A new date for the hearing has not yet been set.

