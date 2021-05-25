News

2021.05.25 12:54

Lithuania likely to extend coronavirus lockdown until late June – PM

BNS2021.05.25 12:54
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian government will decide on Wednesday whether to extend the coronavirus lockdown until late June, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said on Tuesday. 

"We will probably propose to extend it until the end of June," she told reporters.

On Wednesday, the cabinet plans to discuss further easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, which "will not be dramatic" and will take effect on June 1, according to Šimonytė.

The prime minister noted "with cautious optimism" that "the situation is improving in all areas, not only in terms of new infections, but also in terms of hospital occupancy", but added that this "isn't a reason to relax right away".

"Therefore, the lockdown easing steps will continue to be gradual," she said. "We must get ready for the autumn and get vaccinated".

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 420.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests over the past seven days at 3.8 percent, according to the latest official statistics published on Tuesday morning.

