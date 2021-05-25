News

2021.05.25 12:32

Lithuania ready to help Latvia after Belarus expels diplomats – FM

BNS2021.05.25 12:32
Protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius (associative image)
Protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania is ready to help Latvia, if needed, following the expulsion of its diplomats from Minsk, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. 

"Yesterday, I wrote to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, a great friend of Lithuania, [...] and asked him if they need any help from us because their diplomatic activities in Minsk have been suspended now," Landsbergis told reporters.

"We have diplomats in Minsk and could help them [...], but it seems that no help is needed at the moment," he added.

In discussions about barring Belarus from the EU airspace, "there is a unanimous European opinion" and the initiative is gaining momentum at the European Council, according to Landsbergis.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

"If this is done at European level, I've no doubt that all European countries, including our closest partners, will do so," he said.

Minsk said on Monday that it was expelling the entire staff of Latvia's embassy, including the ambassador, after Belarus' official flag was replaced with the white-and-red one used by the opposition at the world ice hockey championship in Riga.

Latvia responded with reciprocal expulsions of Belarusian diplomats.

Rinkēvičs said the flag’s replacing showed Latvia's attitude to Minsk's forced grounding of a passenger flight on Sunday which the Latvian foreign minister described as an "act of terror".

