2021.05.24 09:58

Lithuania starts vaccinating people over 35

BNS2021.05.24 09:58
Lithuania is starting vaccinating all people over the age of 35 against Covid-19 on Monday.

Some municipalities, however, had started immunising people in this age group against Covid-19 earlier.

“Today, we are moving into a new vaccination stage. If you are 35 and above, we are inviting you to register for a vaccine,” Jurgita Grebenkovienė, chancellor at the Health Ministry, said in a video released on Monday. “Let's get ready for travelling, entertaining and safe meetings with people we have missed so much.”

People can register for the jab on the koronastop.lt website.

People can register themselves as well as others for the jab, and are also able to pick a specific municipality where they want to be vaccinated.

Lithuania plans to roll out mass vaccination for all residents of the country over the age of 16 next week.

According to Statistics Lithuania, more than 933,000 people in the country have already received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or a third of the population.

