Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,281 cases, 19 deaths over weekend

Lithuania's statistics office reported 459 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, in addition to 822 new cases registered on Saturday.

Eleven Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday and eight on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,275 people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5,858 received the second jab. A total of 931,794 people in Lithuania have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 510,282 have received two jabs.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 464.7 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 4.1 percent over the past seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 270,849 infections.

Currently, 270,849 people have recovered, while 13,661 remain active cases.

Lithuania's overall Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 4,185. Meanwhile, 8,445 deaths are considered linked to the coronavirus.