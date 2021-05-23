News

2021.05.23 18:43

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,281 cases, 19 deaths over weekend

LRT.lt2021.05.23 18:43
Medics treating Covid-19 patients.
Medics treating Covid-19 patients. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania's statistics office reported 459 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, in addition to 822 new cases registered on Saturday.

Eleven Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday and eight on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,275 people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5,858 received the second jab. A total of 931,794 people in Lithuania have received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 510,282 have received two jabs.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 464.7 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 4.1 percent over the past seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 270,849 infections.

Currently, 270,849 people have recovered, while 13,661 remain active cases.

Lithuania's overall Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 4,185. Meanwhile, 8,445 deaths are considered linked to the coronavirus.

Medics treating Covid-19 patients.
Medics in Lithuania (associative image)
Medics fighting Covid-19
Medics treating Covid-19 patients.
Medics treating Covid-19 patients.
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Medics in Lithuania (associative image)
Medics in Lithuania (associative image)
2 / 3N. Jankauskas/LRT
Medics fighting Covid-19
Medics fighting Covid-19
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Medics treating Covid-19 patients.
Medics in Lithuania (associative image)
Medics fighting Covid-19
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Ryanair
11 min. ago

Ryanair: Belarus’ air traffic control diverted plane to Minsk due to ‘security threat’

Passengers waiting in Minsk.
1 h ago

Lithuanian leaders demand release of Ryanair flight passengers held in Minsk

Ryanair jets (associative image)
1 h ago

Minsk regime hijacked plane like ‘Somali pirates’, says Belarusian opposition in Vilnius

Ryanair plane (associative image)
3 h ago

Vilnius-bound plane grounded in Minsk, allegedly hijacked by Belarus government

The Roop
4 h ago

‘Our national heroes’. Lithuania celebrates The Roop's 8th place in Eurovision

Lithuanian ambassador to Russia, Eitvydas Bajarūnas
9 h ago

Lithuanian Ambassador to Russia: USSR and EU are not the same

Book of Job, theatre production by Eimuntas Nekrošius
6
1 d ago

Culture Nerve Podcast. Art for those for whom the church is not enough

6
Andrei Sakharov in 1986
5
1 d ago

From bombmaker to human rights icon – centenary of Andrei Sakharov

5
Diana Nausėdienė and Gitanas Nausėda
5
2021.05.21 17:24

Lithuanian president and foreign minister get into spat over first lady's vaccination

5
Andrei Sakharov and a place named after him in Vilnius
5
2021.05.21 14:00

Sakharov square in Vilnius remains in disrepair on Soviet dissident's 100th anniversary

5
Ryanair plane (associative image)
2021.05.23 15:59

Vilnius-bound plane grounded in Minsk, allegedly hijacked by Belarus government

The Roop
2021.05.23 15:07

‘Our national heroes’. Lithuania celebrates The Roop's 8th place in Eurovision

Ryanair jets (associative image)
2021.05.23 18:14

Minsk regime hijacked plane like ‘Somali pirates’, says Belarusian opposition in Vilnius

Lithuanian ambassador to Russia, Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2021.05.23 10:00

Lithuanian Ambassador to Russia: USSR and EU are not the same

Passengers waiting in Minsk.
2021.05.23 18:30

Lithuanian leaders demand release of Ryanair flight passengers held in Minsk

Ryanair
2021.05.23 19:42

Ryanair: Belarus’ air traffic control diverted plane to Minsk due to ‘security threat’