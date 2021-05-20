News

2021.05.20 14:14

Lithuania is gaining upper hand in fight against pandemic – health minister

BNS2021.05.20 14:14
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania is moving from a reactive to a proactive stage in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to growing vaccination and testing levels, according to Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys.

“The nature of our war against the virus is changing,” the minister told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the latest epidemiological statistics. “There was a time when we were running after the virus and it was leading us, but with vaccination and testing, we are now starting to be proactive.”

As the pace of vaccination against Covid-19 is accelerating, hospitalised Covid-19 patients are getting younger, Dulkys noted.

He added, however, that the occupancy of intensive care unit beds is not high.

“Overall, we see the first good trends, but we can't relax,” Dulkys said. “We regard this as a constant race against the virus.”

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 518.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 4.8 percent over the past seven days.

There were 865 new coronavirus cases confirmed over Wendesday. The number of new infections confirmed in the past seven days dropped by more than 22 percent compared to a week earlier.

A total of 1,164 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in Lithuanian hospitals, including 105 in intensive care units. The total number of patients is down from 1,196 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
Arūnas Dulkys getting a vaccine shot
Quarantine in Lithuania.
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
1 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Arūnas Dulkys getting a vaccine shot
Arūnas Dulkys getting a vaccine shot
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Quarantine in Lithuania.
Quarantine in Lithuania.
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys
Arūnas Dulkys getting a vaccine shot
Quarantine in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
The Lithuanian Space Agency team
1 h ago

‘Extra-terrestrial planet of human bodies’ – Lithuania opens pavilion at Venice biennale

People wearing facemasks in Visaginas
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 865 new cases, 16 deaths

Vilnius Pride in 2020
3 h ago

Liberals and conservatives ‘have a consensus’ to pass civil partnership – Lithuanian parliament speaker

President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
4 h ago

Lithuanian president and PM must agree who will go to Brussels summit – committees

Mathematics problem (associative image)
5 h ago

Testing reveals subpar math skills among fifth of Lithuanian students

Vilnius central business district
13
6 h ago

Neoliberal zeal spelled two decades of ‘absolute tragedy’ for Baltic development – interview

13
Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
20 h ago

Activists urge Lithuanian MPs to review pro-Israeli statement

A vaccination centre in Vilnius
22 h ago

Foreign citizens living in Lithuania become eligible for vaccination

Bar in Vilnius
23 h ago

Quarantine update: Lithuania extends bar hours, shopping malls can open on weekends

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
23 h ago

Eight percent of Covid-19 deaths involved vaccinated people – Lithuanian government

Bar in Vilnius
2021.05.19 15:15

Quarantine update: Lithuania extends bar hours, shopping malls can open on weekends

A vaccination centre in Vilnius
2021.05.19 16:01

Foreign citizens living in Lithuania become eligible for vaccination

Vilnius central business district
13
2021.05.20 08:00

Neoliberal zeal spelled two decades of ‘absolute tragedy’ for Baltic development – interview

13
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.05.19 15:00

Eight percent of Covid-19 deaths involved vaccinated people – Lithuanian government

Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
2021.05.19 18:17

Activists urge Lithuanian MPs to review pro-Israeli statement

Vilnius Pride in 2020
2021.05.20 10:56

Liberals and conservatives ‘have a consensus’ to pass civil partnership – Lithuanian parliament speaker

People wearing facemasks in Visaginas
2021.05.20 11:54

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 865 new cases, 16 deaths

Mathematics problem (associative image)
2021.05.20 09:42

Testing reveals subpar math skills among fifth of Lithuanian students

President Gitanas Nausėda, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.05.20 10:18

Lithuanian president and PM must agree who will go to Brussels summit – committees

The Lithuanian Space Agency team
2021.05.20 13:49

‘Extra-terrestrial planet of human bodies’ – Lithuania opens pavilion at Venice biennale