Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 865 new cases, 16 deaths

Lithuania has registered 865 new coronavirus infections and 16 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 518.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 4.8 percent over the past seven days.

There were 18,364 molecular (PCR) tests and 6,622 antigen tests performed in the country on Wednesday.

Over 30,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday: 15,670 got the first jab and 14,835 were given the second shot.

So far, 904,075 people in Lithuania have been vaccinated at least once, or 32.3 percent of the population.

Lithuania has confirmed 268,684 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. So far, 4,155 people have died of the disease.