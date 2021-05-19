News

2021.05.19 18:17

Activists urge Lithuanian MPs to review pro-Israeli statement

BNS2021.05.19 18:17
Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
Pro-Palestinian rally in London. / AP

A Lithuanian pro-Palestinian movement has called on the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs to reconsider its statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In its statement last week, the committe expressed its "concern over the ominous escalation of the situation between Israelis and Palestinians" and condemned "the rocket attacks deliberately targeted by the terrorist organization Hamas against the civilian population of Israel".

Read more: Lithuanian MPs condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

The Solidarity with Palestine movement called on the MPs to “adjust” the parliament’s position “in light of Israel's actions in Palestine", Andrius Mažeika from the group told BNS.

"Because such a position, expressed on behalf of Lithuania, is wrong, especially if we think about our own past,” he said. "We had suffered from oppression and occupation for years, and now we unconditionally support the occupier.”

Rockets fired from Gaza.
Rockets fired from Gaza. / AP

Tuesday's appeal to the parliament was also signed by a number of Lithuanian historians, philologists, artists and writers.

The statement gives a one-sided picture of the situation, Mažeika said, adding that the recent tensions in the region "didn't start with Hamas missiles".

Read more: Israeli ambassador to Lithuania. If we were brutal as claimed, there would be more dead in Gaza – interview

"If we don't look at events further back in time, then we have to see at least the broader context of recent events," he said.

Activists say the document should also call for "pressure on Israel to end the massacre of Palestinian civilians".

"This is not a conflict between two equals," Mažeika said. "The call must be on both sides, but we must remember who is the defending side and who is the occupier."

Israeli strikes in Gaza.
Israeli strikes in Gaza. / AP

In response to criticism of presenting a one-sided view of the situation, Conservative MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, the parliamentary committee's chairman, said the Israeli-Palestinian territorial conflict, which has been going on since the middle of the 20th century, must be resolved peacefully, through negotiations, and that Hamas rocket attacks are unjustified.

Read more: Palestinian envoy to Baltic states. Rockets from Gaza 'result of racist policy against Palestinians' – interview

He also said that the committee’s statement does not fundamentally differ from those of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry or President Gitanas Nausėda.

"This is one side of the story. But we are talking about Hamas' terrorist attacks," he said. "Palestinian political forces in the West Bank – Fatah and Mahmoud Abbas – aren't rejecting the path of negotiations."

Hamas, meanwhile, "is negotiating with rockets" from the Gaza Strip, according to the parliamentarian.

"Therefore, we make a very clear distinction. Our statement is directed against a terrorist organization," he said.

Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
Israeli strikes in Gaza.
Rockets fired from Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
1 / 3AP
Israeli strikes in Gaza.
Israeli strikes in Gaza.
2 / 3AP
Rockets fired from Gaza.
Rockets fired from Gaza.
3 / 3AP
Pro-Palestinian rally in London.
Israeli strikes in Gaza.
Rockets fired from Gaza.
# News# Baltics and the World# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
A vaccination centre in Vilnius
2 h ago

Foreign citizens living in Lithuania become eligible for vaccination

Bar in Vilnius
3 h ago

Quarantine update: Lithuania extends bar hours, shopping malls can open on weekends

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Eight percent of Covid-19 deaths involved vaccinated people – Lithuanian government

Klaipėda
4 h ago

Klaipėda considers ‘pillow tax’ for overnight visitors

So-called re-education camps in China
6 h ago

Nordic and Baltic countries call out China’s ‘abuse’ of Uighur minority

Marina Zolotova, the editor-in-chief of Tut.by
6 h ago

Bastion of independent news in Belarus raided by police

Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: 911 new cases in Lithuania, 9 deaths

Director of the Republican Šiauliai Hospital Remigijus Mažeika
8
8 h ago

Doctor's suicide reverberates across Lithuania

8
The Baltic Sea
8 h ago

Swedish radioactive barrels found ‘carelessly’ close to Baltic Sea

A student walking to a school (associative image)
8 h ago

Ministry plans to revamp Lithuania's secondary education with 150 ‘millennial schools’

The Roop at Eurovision
2021.05.19 01:18

Lithuania's The Roop discoteques to Eurovision final

Bar in Vilnius
2021.05.19 15:15

Quarantine update: Lithuania extends bar hours, shopping malls can open on weekends

Cafes and bars are allowed to stay open until 21:00
2021.05.19 09:10

Lithuanian government to consider further quarantine easing

Director of the Republican Šiauliai Hospital Remigijus Mažeika
8
2021.05.19 10:23

Doctor's suicide reverberates across Lithuania

8
A vaccination centre in Vilnius
2021.05.19 16:01

Foreign citizens living in Lithuania become eligible for vaccination

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.05.19 15:00

Eight percent of Covid-19 deaths involved vaccinated people – Lithuanian government

Coronavirus ward in Lithuania
2021.05.19 11:30

Coronavirus update: 911 new cases in Lithuania, 9 deaths

The Baltic Sea
2021.05.19 10:20

Swedish radioactive barrels found ‘carelessly’ close to Baltic Sea

So-called re-education camps in China
2021.05.19 12:00

Nordic and Baltic countries call out China’s ‘abuse’ of Uighur minority

Klaipėda
2021.05.19 13:57

Klaipėda considers ‘pillow tax’ for overnight visitors