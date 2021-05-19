Klaipėda considers ‘pillow tax’ for overnight visitors

Klaipėda, Lithuania’s sea port and the third-biggest city in the country, has resumed discussions on introducing the so-called ‘pillow tax’, atviraklaipeda.lt has reported. The levy will apply to visitors staying in the city's hotels.

“Vilnius and Kaunas have the pillow tax. I very much hope that the pillow tax will also be introduced in Klaipėda,” Romena Savickienė, director of Klaipežėda Tourism and Culture Information Centre, said at a meeting of the Health and Social Affairs Committee of Klaipėda city municipality on Tuesday.

She emphasised that the idea was still being debated. Details of who and how will be paying the tax are to be discussed with associated business organisations later, Savickienė said.

The introduction of the tourist fee would need approval from the city council.

The local authority of Klaipėda outlined plans to introduce the ‘pillow tax’ in the city in its 2020–2022 revenue-increasing plan that was unveiled in March 2020.

The plan included a proposal to introduce a new local fee for the use of the municipality’s public tourism and leisure facilities, starting from 2021.

Approximately 400,000 people stay overnight at Klaipėda accommodation establishments on average per year, according to the latest statistical data.

With exemptions for children, the disabled and some other groups, the ‘pillow tax’ of 1 euro per night could bring in about 200,000 euros annually, the city estimates.