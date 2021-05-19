Ministry plans to revamp Lithuania's secondary education with 150 ‘millennial schools’

Lithuania's Education Ministry plans to set up 150 so-called ‘Millennial Schools’ by 2025 in an effort to boost the level of secondary instruction. The schools will be equipped with modern teaching infrastructure and education methods.

The programme would be funded to the tune of 210 million euros and would launch in January. The network would only include public schools that do not hold entrance exams.

The millennial schools would be equipped with “modern infrastructure, laboratories, possibilities for informal education and even possibilities for sports education”, according to Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė.

“It is important to create an environment favourable for children with special needs, various disabilities, which we do not have today. It is one of the main objectives. Also important are the competences: there should be changes to the process of education, more freedom in the management of schools, we would like to strengthen the community of schools, their self-governance,” she told BNS on Tuesday.

The ministry says it plans to focus in particular on inclusive education. Projects may include the development of school infrastructure, for instance, the creation or renovation of laboratories, libraries, training rooms, corridors, individual learning and recreation spaces, accesses to schools.

Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Funding would also be earmarked for training teachers and school administration, creating strong and self-governing school communities.

Newly developed infrastructure would also be made available for other educational institutions.

Šiugždinienė emphasised that the funding would not be spent on constructing any new school buildings.

However, the ministry considers a possibility to build one ‘millennial school’ in Vilnius.

The ministry will discuss specific needs with municipalities, the minister said, adding that funding will be provided for specific goals agreed with municipal authorities.

Municipalities eligible for support will need to have at least 1,000 school children enrolled in pre-school, primary, basic and secondary education programmes, whereas municipalities with a smaller number of schoolchildren will have a possibility to apply for support in tandem with neighbouring municipalities.

To be a ‘millennial school’, an institution must have at least 200 students and not conduct any student selection, that is, admit all children in the school district.